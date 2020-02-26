Georgina Chapman seeks comfort in Adrien Brody after Weinstein's conviction

Following the conviction of Harvey Weinstein on two of the charges he faced, the former power producer goes to jail while his ex-wife is surrounding the actor, Adrien Brody. Page Six says it was revealed last fall that the 43-year-old fashion designer and the 46-year-old Hollywood star were an element.

A source who spoke with page six of the New York Post said they still see each other regularly. Although Adrien and Chapman had met in the past, a connection between them emerged after both were invited to a fashion show in Puerto Rico.

The couple's photographs made them look comfortable as they sat facing each other during dinner with some of their inner circles. After the Weinstein scandal, Chapman said he had temporarily stopped dating, however, experts say he has found a lot of support in Brody.

The Daily Mail was the first to reveal that they could have been dating. As noted above, Weinstein was convicted of two of the sexual abuse charges he was slapped on Monday. Currently, Riker’s Island employees are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the dishonored producer after he returns from Bellevue hospital.

The sources claim that Weinstein will not receive any special treatment from the guards or inmates, regardless of whether he tries. A jail employee who spoke with the media said the producer has been on the minds of Riker’s Island employees.

People are excited to see him there, "he is in a state of shock," the source added. When Page Six asked what it was like to stay in the Northern Nursing Command, where Harvey was supposedly headed, the source said that nobody wanted to be there because it was chaos, with "p * ss and s ** t being thrown,quot;. around."

Ad

That said, the source admitted that the more money and connections a person has, the less likely they will be to spend a lot of time on Riker Island.



Post views:

0 0