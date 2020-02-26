George Springer listens to a fragment of the soundtrack of the Astros 2020 road trip

%MINIFYHTML9e896e3f24aa35ebf8fcae00f39b94c711% %MINIFYHTML9e896e3f24aa35ebf8fcae00f39b94c712%

The Astros boasted of the Killers B a generation ago: Bagwell, Biggio, Bell and then Berkman. The Astros of today are associated with other B, more like scarlet letters, really: blows, buzzing and boos.

Ah yes, boos. They have been loud, they have been constant and they will not stop for a while. Everyone who wore Houston uniform heard them during the first week of exhibition games in Florida. They have been the direct responses of the fans to the sophisticated scheme of the club (and, eventually, against the rules) during the 2017 World Series championship season.

Six position players remain from that now infamous team. Five were booed while playing on the road in the Grapefruit League; the sixth, Josh Reddick, has not yet appeared in a major league spring game.

On Monday, José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel heard him at the Tigers Park in Lakeland. Here are some of the reactions to Altuve, who denied the allegations that he and other batters used bells to receive stolen signals last year.

On Wednesday, George Springer became serious in Port St. Lucie.

He was received coldly before each of his three at-bats against the Mets. On his second trip, against reliever Justin Wilson, he tried to launch a shot on Interstate 95 a few miles away. He failed miserably and instantly became the target of internet jokes.

Was Springer fed up with fans' response, or was he just swaying hard on a hit field while preparing for the season? There are no signs that someone has tried to ask Springer after the game, so who knows?

If he It was trying to hit the boo-birds, so that's not a good sign. That means Springer has already grown rabbit ears, which are really bad things to have in baseball. Rabbit ears betray distraction, frustration and anger. Players know better than to grow them because then they will hear worse things.

Astros-Mets attendance on Wednesday was 4,088, a fraction of the people who will play the Astros within a month from now in the regular season. Houston's first road trip is to Oakland and Anaheim and includes the inaugural Angels game on April 3. The more than 40,000 expected at Angel Stadium will likely include a large contingent of Dodgers fans who are ready to vent the loss of their team to the Astros in the fall classic three years ago.

The Astros who were around the team could adopt their role as baseball heels and tell those fans to bring it. However, if they do that, they better be murderers in the field. It is better not to leave empty as Springer did on Wednesday. Then those fans won't let them hear the end.