George Clooney says that Nespresso & # 39; has work to do & # 39; in the middle of the link with child labor

The star of & # 39; Money Monster & # 39 ;, who has backed the coffee company in the last four years, admits that he is & # 39; surprised and saddened & # 39; by the findings of journalist Anthony Barnett.

George Clooney He has promised to take action after the coffee company he has backed on television for years was linked to a child labor investigation.

The movie star, who led Nespresso's international commercials in the last four years, is "surprised and saddened" by the findings of a new Channel 4 television show in the United Kingdom, which featured Guatemalan farmers, who supposedly supply Nespresso beans. to employ children

The Nespresso journalist discovered the story after he and a film crew accessed a remote farm and filmed images of young people working in the fields.

Nespresso bosses, who claim to obtain all their beans ethically, have promised "work will be done" to improve conditions, according to TMZ.

Clooney adds: "Having grown up working on a tobacco farm since I was 12 years old, I am especially aware of the complex problems related to agriculture and child labor."

"That is why I joined the Nespresso sustainability advisory board seven years ago together with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International and the Fair Labor Association among many others with the aim of that time, since to this day it is still improving Farmers' lives

"It is also imperative to have talented investigative reporters who show the board where they have not yet been successful … Clearly, this board and this company still have work to do."

Nespresso bosses have stalled coffee purchases from farms in Guatemala "until the investigation is closed."

Barnett's news will be broadcast in an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 show "Dispatches."