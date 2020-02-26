George Clooney responds to Nespresso's alleged link to child labor

George Clooney He says he is "surprised and saddened,quot; by an investigation that revealed child labor in coffee farms allegedly linked to Nespresso, which he has long served as a celebrity spokesperson model.

On March 2, Britain’s Channel 4 plans to air an episode of its documentary series. Offices Based on what he says are reports and filming of children working in six farms in Guatemala that supposedly supply coffee beans to the Nestlé-owned company.

"Having grown up working on a tobacco farm since I was 12 years old, I am especially aware of the complex problems related to agriculture and child labor," Clooney said in a statement this week. "That is why I joined the Nespresso sustainability advisory board seven years ago together with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International and the Fair Labor Association among many others with the aim of that time, since to this day it is still improving Farmers' lives. Make your farms more profitable. More sustainable. Safer. "

"The simple truth is that this program is overwhelmingly positive for coffee farmers around the world," he continued. "With that in mind, it is also imperative to have talented research reporters who show the board where they have not yet succeeded. We knew it was a great project when it started seven years ago, and honestly, I was surprised and saddened to see this story. Clearly, this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. "