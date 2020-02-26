George Clooney responds to Nespresso's alleged link to child labor

Charles Dharapak / AP / Shutterstock
George Clooney He says he is "surprised and saddened,quot; by an investigation that revealed child labor in coffee farms allegedly linked to Nespresso, which he has long served as a celebrity spokesperson model.
On March 2, Britain’s Channel 4 plans to air an episode of its documentary series. Offices Based on what he says are reports and filming of children working in six farms in Guatemala that supposedly supply coffee beans to the Nestlé-owned company.
"Having grown up working on a tobacco farm since I was 12 years old, I am especially aware of the complex problems related to agriculture and child labor," Clooney said in a statement this week. "That is why I joined the Nespresso sustainability advisory board seven years ago together with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International and the Fair Labor Association among many others with the aim of that time, since to this day it is still improving Farmers' lives. Make your farms more profitable. More sustainable. Safer. "
"The simple truth is that this program is overwhelmingly positive for coffee farmers around the world," he continued. "With that in mind, it is also imperative to have talented research reporters who show the board where they have not yet succeeded. We knew it was a great project when it started seven years ago, and honestly, I was surprised and saddened to see this story. Clearly, this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. "
He added: "I hope this journalist will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve. The control and balance of good corporate responsibility lies not only with the company itself but also with independent journalists such as Mr. Barnet. all accountability. "
Nespresso said in a message posted on its website that it was informed in advance about the program but was not provided "with the information we need to identify the incriminated farms and confirm whether they supply Nespresso."
"Nespresso has zero tolerance for child labor," the group said in a statement. It is unacceptable When there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately. In this case, we have launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and if they supply Nespresso. We will not resume coffee purchases from farms in this area until the investigation is closed. Any problem we discover will be treated diligently and firm action will be taken. "
"We work with the Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade International to strengthen good labor practices and fair treatment of workers, including education about the dangers of children.
work. We invest a lot in this effort; In 2019, our 400 agronomists made more than 170,000 visits to farms and training worldwide, including 60,000 detailed on the farm
sustainability assessments. This was supported by more than 3,300 third-party verification farm audits. We will continue to do everything possible to end child labor. That
has no place in our supply chain. "
