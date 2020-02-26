Garth Brooks will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2020

Garth brooksYou are adding another prize to your shelf.

The NBC and Dick Clark productions announced on Tuesday that the country music star will be honored with the ICON Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on April 29. It will be the ninth person to receive this award, an award given to Mariah Carey just last year

As part of receiving the award, he will take the stage to perform some of his best hits, with fans crossing his fingers to include "Friends in Low Places."

No wonder it is announced that the singer will win the ICON Award. After all, this January Billboard revealed that he is the first artist to have songs on the Billboard Hot Country song chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s. You could even say that it was time for him to get the recognition he deserved.

With this announcement, the event is emerging as a fun-filled night, especially since Kelly ClarksonIt is hosting.