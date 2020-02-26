Garth Brooks will be honored with the icon at the Billboard Music Awards 2020

%MINIFYHTML01cf7e6764c51aa17a603f95a0f3ade811% %MINIFYHTML01cf7e6764c51aa17a603f95a0f3ade812%

Following in the footsteps of Cher, Prince and Mariah Carey, among others, the singer of & # 39; Ask Me How I Know & # 39; It will be the ninth person to receive the special award.

Country legend Garth brooks is to receive the ICON award at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

The creator of hits "The Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)" will be the ninth person to be honored with the award, when celebrated at the party at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 29.

He follows Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, The prince, Stevie wonder, Janet Jackson and the recipient of last year Mariah Carey as honoree

At the ceremony, which will be organized by Kelly Clarkson, will take the stage to interpret some of his best hits from a career that led him to the songs on the Billboard Hot Country list in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s, the only artist who did it.

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be broadcast live on the American NBC network.