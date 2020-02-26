Galaxy S20 Ultra 100x zoom camera samples show how amazing the function can be – BGR

The best model in Samsung's new flagship line is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a device that starts at $ 1,399. However, for that price, you get the same design and basic specifications as the other S20 models in a much larger package. However, the larger screen and battery size and faster charging are not the most exciting features of the Ultra, because the phone has a single camera system that has a 108-megapixel main camera and a 48-telephoto lens. Megapixels that supports 100x super resolution zoom.

That is what Samsung calls its highest optical zoom in these phones, and the S20 Ultra has the best zoom you can ask for, given the technology it is in. If you followed the Samsung event a few weeks ago, where Samsung offered a live demonstration of the 100x zoom, you know that the demonstration was not a success. Yes, the zoom is impressive, but don't expect great quality. However, real-life photos show how spectacular the 100x zoom really is and show that, although the function is ingenious, it is worth having it in your pocket.

To recap the camera specifications of the S20 Ultra, it has a four camera camera system that includes a depth vision camera, 108 megapixel wide angle lens (F1.8), 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lens (F2) . 2), and 48 megapixel periscope telephoto lens (F3.5).

The periscope lens adds some extra volume to the Galaxy S20's rear camera, and the lens itself looks incredibly ugly. But, as I told you before, the camera design is the least of your worries on a phone that can take amazing photos. And the Galaxy S20 will offer an even better photographic experience than its predecessors.

As you will see in the various camera samples that the first reviewers posted on YouTube, the Space Zoom feature is impressive, and I don't even mean the photos that show how the 100x zoom looks. It is the intermediate zoom that is really worth admiring, and the type of zoom you will probably use most of the time: the hybrid optical zoom of the S20 Ultra reaches a maximum of 10x, and that is perhaps the best experience you will get in terms of quality and quantity. In other words, this is not what you get with a 100x zoom:

On the other hand, being able to zoom up to 100x on a phone is impressive, and it is something that is not available in many of Samsung's biggest rivals. Another thing that the camera can do with zoom is to scan text signals, which could be extremely useful in a variety of cases. However, again, the best results will be obtained before reaching the maximum zoom of 100x.

The photos and videos that follow do not offer a complete review of the S20 Ultra, but provide many samples to help you decide if the S20 Ultra should be your next smartphone or not:

For the video, the camera of the new Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite spectacular. These are difficult and dark lighting conditions and it does an excellent job with its maximum stabilized zoom (20x). pic.twitter.com/QLrL7hQeBJ – Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 23, 2020

Okay, everyone wanted to see a 100x zoom in the # S20Ultra so here is what I think is a very happy duck ??????? That's a right duck lmao idk anyway

10x 30x 100x below: (the last one is .5x) pic.twitter.com/xWMrxtaQdL – Brenda Stolyar (@BStoly) February 23, 2020

New camera & # 39; space zoom & # 39; on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Here are 4 different shots: 1x, 10x, 30x, 100x. No editions

-> Up to 30x, it is excellent. 100x is not really usable. pic.twitter.com/H09uUhk09J – Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 22, 2020

The Samsung S20 Ultra space zoom 100X has a special optimization for text. Even if the shooting interface looks blurry, the real photo has been greatly improved and can even read a lot of information. pic.twitter.com/viEAVTMQhs – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 21, 2020

The spatial zoom is amazing and everything, but look what the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can do in a tiki bar, in low light. And this is not even with night mode. This is officially my Tiki bar camera. pic.twitter.com/hcl3NXqLQx – George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) February 12, 2020

