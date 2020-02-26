G Herbo talks about being in a great co-parenting space with Ari Fletcher

G Herbo's relationship with his son's mother has been well documented through social networks. Fans could see the ups and downs of their relationship, however, both G Herbo and Ari Fletcher They have moved on, and both seem to be in a large space individually as they work to be parents of their adorable son Yosohn.

During a recent interview with Real 92.3 LA, G Herbo was talking about his latest project "PTSD,quot;, his previous use of drugs, and getting the help he needed, attending therapy and much more.

During the interview, they asked him why it is so important to make sure that his relationship with Ari is solid, G Herbo said: “First and foremost, I come from that kind of base. My mom and dad have been together for over 30 years, so I know how important it is for the child's education. Even if they are not together, establish some kind of intermediate relationship where both can have enough mutual respect to put the interest of the child and everything first. "

As everyone knows, Ari is currently dating rapper Moneybagg Yo, so Herb was also asked if there was any kind of conversation between the two out of respect.

Herb said: "I always feel that the level of respect is always there independently, even if it's not a conversation. Certain lines simply won't cross, so I don't think it's a problem."

He went on to say that he wouldn't mind sitting down to talk to Moneybagg Yo.

Watch the clip below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94