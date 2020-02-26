Fulham 1 – 0 Swansea

Aleksandar Mitrovic made up for the lack of a 87-minute penalty with the additional time header that ensured Fulham's 1-0 victory against Swansea at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic connected with Aboubakar Kamara's center right to achieve his team's first victory in four games and increase their hopes of entering the first two of the Sky Bet Championship.

But moments before it seemed that the Serb would be the villain when Swansea's guardian, Freddie Woodman, denied it after Neeskens Kebano had fallen under a challenge from Connor Roberts of Swansea.

Fulham's manager, Scott Parker, had made no attempt to hide the importance of this game and Preston's visit on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores Fulham winner with head in second half detention time



Parker was desperate for his team to leave their pitiful display last time at Craven Cottage when they fell into a surprising 3-0 loss against Barnsley.

And he acknowledged that these two games marked an opportunity to pressure his promotional rivals.

Parker made only one change to the side that drew 1-1 in Derby with Ivan Cavaleiro entering for Stefan Johansen.

And the Cottagers made the kind of positive start that their manager was looking for with Anthony Knockaert and Cavaleiro taking out Salvations from Woodman.

However, the initial momentum of the home team disappeared, and they were lucky to escape when Andre Ayew beat a defender inside Fulham's penalty area in the 20th minute.

Swans striker beat goalkeeper Marek Rodak, but was denied by an excellent cover tack by Denis Odoi.

The almost lack seemed to bring Fulham to life with Cavaleiro when he saw a second effort diverted over the bar before Mitrovic approached from the edge of the box after dispossessing Swansea central Joe Rodon.

While Parker's side dominated possession, they were unable to create enough good openings and were largely limited to efforts from outside the Swansea area.

Visitors had the right to be satisfied with their defensive efforts, particularly in the way they handled the top scorer of the Mitrovic championship, but were forced to spend long periods in their own half.

A rare attack five minutes into the second half brought an unsuccessful appeal for a penalty after Jay Fulton's cross seemed to hit Joe Bryan's arm.

And Ayew again threatened late when he took a good salvation from Rodak.

Fulham's belated opportunity to seal the game came when Kebano fell while trying to reach the center of Odoi, but Woodman stood firm to deny Mitrovic.

One last chance came when Kamara swung a center from the right and this time Mitrovic was not wrong.

What the managers said …

Fulham & # 39; s Scott Parker: "I've been in this job for a year and I talk to the players about the details and the way we want to play. But I talk about the mentality more than anything. We've had some disappointing results here and we've fallen short. That side of the I play in terms of what the best teams do.

"But the best teams do what we have done tonight. We lost a penalty and Mitrovic had the option of thinking that it was not his night. But he had the desire and the mentality to know that he had to go to the head. That is what that he likes. " me more and that is a great moment for me. "

Swansea & # 39; s Steve Cooper: "We are struggling to look beyond the penalty decisions that were cruel to us, all four. I have been to see the referee and I am not going to criticize too much here. But we just said that we have to report this beyond the normal system of inform the performance of the referees because we cannot allow this to happen.

"We need to help the game. If we don't share our feelings, we won't help the game."