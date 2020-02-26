Fujifilm X-T4 announced with image stabilization on the body and drop-down screen

%MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3411% %MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3412%

This is the camera that Fujifilm fans were waiting for. Today, the company announces the X-T4, its latest camera without a flagship mirror. It looks very similar to the X-T3 presented in 2018, but Fujifilm has developed the hardware in a way that will make the fourth generation camera an irresistible update for some.

At the top of that list of updates is image stabilization in the body. This is the second camera in Fujifilm's lineup to win IBIS, which helps you capture sharp images at slow shutter speeds that, on the X-T3, are likely to be blurry. Here, there is no need to increase shutter speed or ISO to compensate for hand movement. IBIS also helps make the most of Fujifilm's premium quality lenses (such as 35mm f / 1.4 and 56mm f / 1.2), which do not offer the same lens-based stabilization as some of the company's zoom lenses. This will be a big problem for people who shoot videos with their X-T4, as the entire array of Fujifilm lenses is now at your disposal and will capture smooth and stable recordings when installed on this camera.

%MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3413% %MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3414%

%MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3415% %MINIFYHTML17122af094c3c2dad13d2bd23e2dca3416%

Fujifilm has created an IBIS system that is better, smaller and lighter than what it put in the X-H1, and that allowed the company to keep the X-T4 close to its predecessor. This new approach uses magnets instead of springs. 18 X-mount lenses (from the entire line of 29 lenses) will obtain 6.5 stabilization stops on the X-T4. The others will give you at least 5 stops. If IBIS only somehow is not enough for your videos, you can also enable digital Image stabilization, although this will be trimmed in the frame by 10 percent.

The X-T4 retains the excellent video recording capabilities of the X-T3, capable of capturing 4K clips at up to 60 fps with a maximum bit rate of 400Mbps. Professional cameramen can record 10-bit F-Log directly to the SD card. Now there is also a super slow motion mode of 240 fps (in 1080p), which joins the frame rate of 120 fps that is available on the T-3. Here's a nice touch: the movie mode has its own location on one of the dials of the X-T4, and the camera separates its settings (and the Q button preferences) for still images and video. You can switch between the two without having to mess with the menus every time. The X-T3 was both a video camera and a still-image shooter, and helped Fujifilm take a serious boost with the creators of YouTube. Having individual settings for both modes will make things easier for X-T4 owners.

The other big change is the rear LCD touch screen, which is higher resolution (1.62 million points compared to 1.04 million in T3) and now, finally, it turns to the side and allows you to see yourself when taking selfies or vlogging. If you shoot in difficult conditions or want to prevent the LCD screen from turning on, you can flip it so that it faces the camera body. There is a small compensation in that taking photos from the hip has become something else process. On the X-T3, you can tilt the screen towards you. But now he will have to throw it to the side first, which will make the shots in the street more obvious and increase the risk of colliding with something. You can see what I want to say here:

Image: Fujifilm

The electronic viewfinder has practically not changed, which is fine because the X-T3 was already crisp and immersive. But there are new "impulse,quot; modes that change the behavior of the EVF. You can set it to low priority mode in low light to reduce contrast and increase gain. Resolution priority reveals more details). And the frame rate priority will change the EVF to 100 fps soft like butter. Again, this only affects the appearance of the EVF in your view and has no effect on your images.

The mechanical shutter of the X-T4 has been redesigned and is noticeably quieter (Fujifilm places it at 30 percent) than the X-T3. The two UHS-II SD card slots are now side by side instead of staggered, which is one of the most obvious examples of how the company moved things to make room for the IBIS magnetic system. Another is the Q button, which has been relocated near the top of the camera. Unfortunately, more sacrifice had to be made to find space: the headphone jack to monitor the audio is gone, but there will be a 3.5mm USB-C adapter in the box for this purpose.

The last major area of ​​improvement is autofocus. Fujifilm says that the X-T4 has completely new algorithms for autofocus and is more accurate for tracking eyes and faces. Continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter has increased to 15 frames per second, an improvement over the 11 fps of the previous camera. (It can still reach up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter). The company says that the X-T4 generally has a higher hit rate than the X-T3 when it fires quickly.

However, in other places, the X-T4 and X-T4 are fundamentally similar. They use the same 26.1 megapixel X-Trans 4 CMOS clipping sensor and contain the same X Processor 4 chip. Both have 425-point phase detection autofocus that fills the entire frame. Rumors indicate that Fujifilm will bring much of what can from this camera to the X-T3 in the coming months; annoying, the T3 still lacks the Classic Chrome movie simulation and the HDR shooting mode that debuted on the X-Pro3. On the X-T4, HDR gets a prominent location with its own place on a dial. There is also another new movie simulation, Bleached Bypass, which "creates a beautiful desaturated and high contrast appearance,quot; that Fujifilm compared to a less intense version of the film's aesthetics. 300.

As with the previous models, the X-T4 will be sold independently (for $ 1,699) and also as a kit with 18-55mm Fujifilm lens ($ 2,099) or 16-80mm lens ($ 2,199) . The camera comes with a new battery that is good for up to 500 shots in normal mode or 600 if you put it in economy mode. (The X-T3 was rated at 300 shots.) It is a new form similar to the batteries of Canon and Nikon, which means that the older ones will not do any good here. There is no traditional battery charger in the box, which can frustrate some people. But Fujifilm throws a wall charger that seems to be for a smartphone, which is appropriate; The X-T4 now supports high-speed USB-PD charging. A double battery charger can be purchased separately.

Unfortunately, when you can get the X-T4 it is a bit complicated at this time. According to what was said at a recent press conference, Fujifilm expects to receive a significant impact from production delays and limited supply linked to the coronavirus outbreak. The goal is to take out the X-T4 sometime in April, but unless you place an advance order, don't be surprised if you find yourself with a long wait. Even the X100V already announced could be hard to get for a while.

I've had every iteration of Fujifilm X-T cameras, and I don't think there has been an update that has excited me more than image stabilization on the body of the T4. It opens up new creative possibilities and is a lifesaver for people (like me) with shaking hands. If you have a Sony or Nikon camera that already has IBIS, this probably does not seem so radical. And depending on how and what you photograph, image stabilization in the body, honestly, might not be a game changer. For me it is. And it makes an already excellent video shooter even more capable.

Fujifilm did not just put IBIS and a screen on the X-T3 and call it one day. You will get a new and more discreet shutter, an improved autofocus and more. Yes, it is the same image sensor (and processor) as the X-T3, but if it fits your photography style, the X-T4 should make an impressive leap over its predecessor.

But the photographic landscape has changed a lot in the last year. Both Nikon and Canon have joined Sony to launch formidable cameras without a full-frame mirror, and are constantly improving through firmware updates. The Nikon Z6 can be obtained for only about $ 100 more than the X-T4. And no matter how hard they try, no company has been able to eliminate Sony's incredible eye detection autofocus yet. But I can't wait to check the X-T4 and see if Fujifilm has really delivered the camera of his dreams. 2019 was a great year for camera lovers, and it looks like 2020 could end even bigger.

Photograph by Chris Welch / The Verge, except for Fujifilm's promotional images.