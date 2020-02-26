France announces second death due to coronavirus | News

A second person suffering from coronavirus died in France, and a Frenchman who traveled to the Italian region of Lombardy also tested positive, the country's health authorities said on Wednesday.

Death was one of three new cases in France this week, he said. Jerome Salomon, general director of health of the country and specialist in infectious diseases.

%MINIFYHTMLd3c24d68673d03948a1b9e2670d358ea11% %MINIFYHTMLd3c24d68673d03948a1b9e2670d358ea12%

There are now 17 confirmed cases in the country.

Plus:

A 60-year-old French citizen was taken to the Paris hospital in serious condition and was tested for the virus on Tuesday night. "Unfortunately, (he) died overnight," Salomon said.

France is on high alert after neighboring Italy became a new front in the global struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States. UU. He qualified as an epidemic that is increasing rapidly in multiple locations.

"So far it seems that people in France are taking a cautious approach to the growing number of cases of coronaviruses," said Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera, reporting from Paris. "They are certainly watching the events, but there is still no sense of panic."

Cases of coronavirus in people who recently traveled to northern Italy have now been found in France, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia and Algeria.

France's first coronavirus death was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in the hospital in mid-February.

The Frenchman who traveled to Lombardy was taken to the Strasbourg hospital and was not in serious condition, Salomon said. The third new case involved a 55-year-old man who is now on life support in the city of Amiens, in northern France.

The French government has asked citizens returning from Lombardy and the neighboring Veneto region to avoid "all non-essential outings,quot; and keep their children out of school.

The same notice has been issued to people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and South Korea.