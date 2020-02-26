Four-wheel drive firing before return | Racing news





Wesley Ward

Wesley Ward reports that the hero of the Breeders & # 39; Cup Four Wheel Drive is shooting at full throttle before a possible appearance in Royal Ascot.

The popular coach is no stranger to the summer masterpiece meeting, having saddled a total of 10 winners and becoming the first American coach in history to enjoy a Royal Ascot winner by getting a famous double in 2009

Four Wheel Drive was not part of Ward's raid party in 2019 and did not make its debut until early September, but was marked as a first-class prospect by winning each of its three starts, completing its hat-trick at Breeders & # 39; Sprint Cup for youth grass.

Ward is delighted with how his American pony Pharoah has spent the winter before a probable return to competitive action in early April.

He said: "The four-wheel drive is working great. A few days ago he had a bullet training. He just galloped there and it looks really cool."

"The plan is for him to run the opening day in Keeneland, which is April 2. If it's impressive, we'll have to sit down with his connections and see what they want to do."

"Everything indicates that a cork stopper will run in Keeneland and that (Royal Ascot) would be my hope, anyway."

Ward hinted that King's Stand could be a more likely Royal Ascot goal for Four Wheel Drive than the Commonwealth Cup, with Kimari as a possible contender for the last competition.

Closely defeated by the Raffle Prize at the Queen Mary stakes last June, the three-year-old was not defeated when he was fourth behind Four Wheel Drive in the Breeders & # 39; Cup.

"The four-wheel drive is in Keeneland and Kimari is in Florida, but she is fine too," also Ward.

"It seems that four-wheel drive might have some resistance limitations, while Kimari could go a little further."

The Washington-born handler became famous on the British coast by training a series of youth winners at the royal meeting, including Jealous Again, No Nay Never, Acapulco and Lady Aurelia.

While it is early for two-year-olds, Ward is hopeful that he will send another strong squad across the Atlantic in June.

"Every year it seems that every time later with two-year-old children, but there is a couple that would open your eyes," he said.

"We always look for the start of the season in Keeneland on April 2 and if we run with a two year old there, he usually tells us if he or she is willing to go to Ascot or not."