Fort Worth ISD will disinfect campuses during spring break in preparation for a possible outbreak of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students go to spring break in March, as part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Administrators met on Wednesday about the virus and hope to coordinate with county health officials this week.

The district is also updating its website. Know the plan, with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control.

Fort Wroth ISD joins a list of city and county agencies that have now made virus preparation a daily activity.

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management is receiving daily status reports and conference calls with the State Department of Health Services.

There are also constant calls with medical providers, which experts say will be the best way to detect the virus if it reaches the region.

"You make sure people are aware if there is someone who can be a case, are they reporting it? Are they detecting it? Are they isolating it?" Said Dr. Diana Cervantes, who focuses on prevention and disease control at the UNT Center for Health Sciences in Fort Worth. "And then making sure of that, are we preparing people for this? That is, at this point it is an open communication. That is what they are doing ".

Cervantes said that the sustained spread of the virus from person to person is what has earned him the daily attention of the medical community.

Fort Worth ISD has closed schools in the past to help stop the spread of a virus. The district closed campuses for four days in 2009, when the H1N1 virus was a threat.