For his last role, Mark Wahlberg lost 10 pounds in five days

%MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c11% %MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c12%

%MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c13% %MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c14%

Between waking up at 2:30 a.m. and his shirtless selfies that catch Tom Brady's attention, Mark Wahlberg is known for being a fitness fan. So, when he visited The Ellen Show on Wednesday, it is no surprise that he and the host Ellen DeGeneres started discussing their gym and their eating habits.

%MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c15% %MINIFYHTML76c141cfdd3ff493d8877c45a0979a8c16%

The Dorchester native told DeGeneres that he was of the "old school bodybuilding philosophy,quot; that he needed to eat every three hours and consume "ridiculous,quot; amounts of protein. But while working on his last film, he discovered that he needed to lose weight.

"I started having some problems from eating so much," he said. “I was eating a lot of protein, and I was storing it and using it in a way that was not to build lean muscle. So I was having a leaky gut, so I literally made a bone broth quickly. "

Wahlberg may be referring to his next role as the main character in "Good Joe Bell," to which the actor has said he took a break from lifting weights and "got as thin as possible." With a steady flow of bone broth, Wahlberg noticed that he lost 10 pounds in a matter of five days.

“First day, nobody wanted to be near me. For sure. I was miserable, ”he said. “But then I started to have more energy. I am so lucky and fortunate to have my job and do what I do that there is nothing I would not do to prepare myself. "