Flight attendant fired for being 1 pound "overweight,quot; loses court case – Up News Info San Francisco

– A veteran hostess who reportedly was fired from Malaysia Airlines for having only one pound on "overweight,quot; lost her case against the airline in court.

Ina Meliesa Hassim had been working as a member of the Malaysia Airlines cabin crew for 25 years until she was fired in 2017 for allegedly failing to comply with the airline's weight control policy. Hassim, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, allegedly weighed 133 pounds at the time of his dismissal. That is a pound heavier than the "healthy,quot; range of airlines for their height on the Body Mass Index (BMI) chart.

After his dismissal, Hassim filed a complaint against the company under Section 20 (3) of the Industrial Relations Act of 1967. But on February 14, the Malaysian Industrial Court ruled in favor of the airline, The Edge Markets reported. .

"The court is convinced that the company provided the plaintiff with ample opportunities and opportunities to comply with the company's policy and that, despite the many opportunities, however, the plaintiff failed to reach his optimum weight," he said. Court president, Syed Noh Said Nazir in the ruling, according to the New Straits Times.

Malaysia Airlines issued new grooming guidelines and uniforms in October 2015 for cabin crew employees in an attempt to "maintain their image as a premium airline."

“As a cabin crew, in addition to maintaining the appearance established by the company, it is also responsible for ensuring the safety of our passengers during flights. Being frontline uniforms in uniform, the cabin crew issued an unforgettable image in the minds of our valued guests, ”said the carrier announcing the decision.

Employees who did not have a healthy BMI were offered the opportunity to enroll in a weight control program.

The airline claims that Hassim received 18 months to lose weight and received assistance from an internal doctor. The carrier also claimed that it did not attend several scheduled weighings during the period.

But the National Union of Flight Assistants of Malaysia (NUFAM) described the airline's policy as "erroneously inhuman."

"Justice and basic human rights have died once again," NUFAM said in a statement. "Where is the justice that the country has been promoting through our Constitution?"