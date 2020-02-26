First look at The Funny Dance Show by E!

Yes Dancing with the stars Y Last Comic standing had a baby, it would be The Funny Dance Show.
That's all we were thinking while watching the first look at E's new dance contest! As seen in the teaser above, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m.) he asks his favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in hopes of earning $ 10,000 for the charity they choose.
Host based Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Funny Dance Show It will show what happens when the funniest names in the business try to dance. And, from what we've seen before, it's quite fun.
Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers. After perfecting their steps, the contestants will take their routines to a judged dance. Oh yes, there are judges.
While the contestants perform in front of a live audience, comedian and co-host of The real Loni love, So, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the stars alum Allison Holker and comedian and television personality Justin Martindale They are there to judge the dances.
The next dances will include Jessimae Peluso Y Flula Borg vs. Candice Thompson Y Maz Jobrani; Jade Catta-Preta Y Marcella Argüello vs. Daniel Franzese Y Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster Y Willie hunter vs. Fahim Anwar Y Becky Robinson; Ron Funches Y Blair socci vs. Adam Ray Y Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell Y Carly jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders Y Jeremiah Watkins, and more.
"Once the world sees what I am capable of, there is no going back,quot; Good problem Actress Sherry tail promises
We certainly hope so!
Will these funny stars move their feet to the rhythm or literally break their legs? For that answer, be sure to watch the premiere this March.
Watch the premiere of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m., only at E!