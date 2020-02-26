First look at The Funny Dance Show by E!

Yes Dancing with the stars Y Last Comic standing had a baby, it would be The Funny Dance Show.

That's all we were thinking while watching the first look at E's new dance contest! As seen in the teaser above, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m.) he asks his favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in hopes of earning $ 10,000 for the charity they choose.

Host based Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Funny Dance Show It will show what happens when the funniest names in the business try to dance. And, from what we've seen before, it's quite fun.

Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers. After perfecting their steps, the contestants will take their routines to a judged dance. Oh yes, there are judges.