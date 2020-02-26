Firefox shows the way back to a private world by default

One of the good things about seeing the full extent of the technological news of the day is that two stories that you would not otherwise think of connecting end up playing with each other perfectly. So it was today with the following news.

First, Firefox is activating a new and controversial default encryption methodology in the US. UU. Second, Amazon is expanding its Go model without a cashier to a full-fledged grocery store.

%MINIFYHTML03d6408971a91633c0196935242446d411% %MINIFYHTML03d6408971a91633c0196935242446d412%

This is where I see the connection: both are about companies that track their activities to collect data that could later be monetized. Let's take one by one, starting with Amazon.

You probably already know the story with Amazon Go stores: you can enter and navigate, placing things in your cart to your liking. Instead of paying, you just leave. Everything works because the cameras track each of their movements and determine what they picked up for later loading. You can even pick something up, walk around the store with it, then put it back on and off, and Amazon will work it out. I know this because I have done it several times just to see.

Nick Statt visited Amazon's new expansion of that concept and reported an excellent story about how it works as a complete grocery store. He also interviewed executives about the details of how everything is being positioned. In particular, this is an "Amazon Go,quot; store and not just Whole Foods. For Amazon, they are two different retail models (for now).

Nick explains:

That complexity inherent in the grocery market is the reason why Amazon chose to mark its new store as a Go store, instead of choosing to take its Go model without an ATM to an existing Whole Foods location. Amazon wants the freedom to sell products to the people of the main brands that they can find in a city warehouse, a neighborhood CVS or a Kroger store, and not just the high-end organic products that Whole Foods sells today . That sets up Amazon to serve a wider variety of customers: go to stores for people who have lunch at the office, go to the grocery store for the daily residential shopper and Whole Foods for those with an organic and richer mentality.

But as you are thinking about this whole model, I suspect that the strategy of going to the Amazon market is not the most important. Instead, there is an alarm klaxon ringing in your head or, at the very least, a calm voice that says this: it seems very creepy that the cameras observe all your movements as you walk through a store. The idea of ​​follow-up is that the convenience of not having to pay may not be worth it for the surveillance that is happening inside these stores.

I hear the same alarm. But I also visited Amazon dot com this week and bought all kinds of things. If you think that the surveillance and data collection that happens in an Amazon Go retail store is creepy, friend, it has nothing to do with what Amazon can deduce from what happens on your website.

Keep that tension in your mind while we turn to Mozilla and Firefox. The main thing that Mozilla is doing is trying to encrypt DNS, which means Domain Name Service. When you visit a website like www.theverge.com, what you are really visiting is a much less descriptive series of numbers. DNS is the address search that tells your browser that the human readable domain, theverge.com, is at a particular IP address.

For most browsers, that address search is not encrypted, which means that your Internet service provider (or anyone else interested enough to spy on it) could see what websites you are visiting. Putting DNS behind a secure connection means that snoopers are less likely to see where you're going.

The decision is controversial on several fronts. There is a constant concern to protect children from predators, of course, but there is also a large group of security experts who think that it is not really as effective.

Overall, I think Mozilla's decision is fundamentally good, even with the previous warnings. That's because it changes the Overton window for privacy, just a little. Regardless of what you think about its effectiveness, change helps change our default assumptions about privacy. Specifically, navigation must be completely private.

If you have not connected the DNS story with the Amazon story on your own, let me expose it more explicitly.

I don't think we have completely dealt with the idea that, by default, there is no expectation of privacy with what we do online. Think about it in other contexts: would you go back to the idea that a company knows what books you searched casually in the library or bookstore? You probably would, that's why the concept of Amazon Go seems so spongy (technical term).

If tracking what you explore in a store or library is strange, shouldn't it be online too?

Until we reached the web, our browsing habits were private by default. Now they are not.

For web browsing, I admit that there are contexts in which trustworthy people, such as parents (or less reliable but still have power over their time, such as the company they work for) may have a legitimate reason to gather information about the websites you visit. But for the most part, what we choose to look at should be our business, whether it happens online, in a library or in a grocery store. And yet, the default assumption online is that certain companies can collect and use that information.

Specifically, your ISP, the company that provides your web browser, or even any company that manages to place a cookie on a website you visit can collect data about your web browsing habits.

In a different world, in which we make different decisions about how to build and pay for the web in the first few days, the online compensation we have all agreed upon would seem as strange as the Amazon Go cameras that track each of our movements in a store of groceries. . However, in this world, why have we accepted an online exchange as normal while we find that the exchange of cameras in a store is strange?

When it comes to the online world, Mozilla's solution may not be perfect. But it seems like a step in the right direction. Like all other changes that are coming to web browsers, even Google Chrome is reducing tracking, as I've written before.

At least for the past twenty years, we have been living in a world where the default assumption is that it is okay for companies to follow our browsing habits because we get something in return. But if you get discouraged when tracking your browsing habits in the real-world store, sit down with that feeling and ask yourself: should you feel different about online browsing?

Finally: a quick note that if you are going to be in Austin during SXSW, you can come see a live Vergecast with me, in addition to other panels and events with Nilay Patel, Ashley Carman and Dani Deahl. Much of this is happening in The Deep End, the Vox Media space in the conference, which does not require a conference pass. However, you may require a reservation, so confirm your assistance here: https://voxmediaevents.com/sxsw.

If you can do it, please come and say hello. I love meeting readers in the real world!

More from The Verge

┏ Bob Iger resigns as Disney CEO, replaced by Bob Chapek. We will have much more about this completely surprising story, but for now Julia Alexander's report covers the state of affairs quite well. The whole mood of the Twitter media when this news came was puzzling, intriguing and much worry that there is some reason for bad news for Bob Iger's sudden decision.

┏ Tesla ignored the recommendations of the autopilot of the security board, says the president. Sean O'Kane reports from Washington, DC.

"What struck me most about the circumstances of this accident was the lack of safeguards in the system to prevent foreseeable misuse of technology," Sumwalt said in his comments prepared on Tuesday. "Instead, the industry continues to implement technology so that people can be injured or killed, ignoring the recommendations of this Board to help prevent such tragedies."

┏ Tesla autopilot, distracted driving to blame in the deadly accident of 2018. Sean went to DC primarily to report this finding, which is a blow to Tesla. And for me, the most important part is this quote from NTSB President Robert Sumwalt: "It's time to stop allowing drivers in any partially automated vehicle to pretend they have driverless cars." Amen.

┏ Uber and Lyft generate 70 percent more pollution than the trips they travel: study. Lyft denies the claims, that from an urban planning perspective they are quite condemning.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, today's travel trips result in 69 percent more climate pollution on average than the trips they travel. In cities, transport trips often displace trips with low carbon emissions, such as public transport, biking or walking.

Coronavirus

┏ CDC influenza pandemic plans suggest the playbook for a new outbreak of coronavirus.

┏ Trump's reckless coronavirus statements put the entire United States at risk. Russell Brandom explains why it is so dangerous for people in positions of authority to play fast and loose with the facts.

This is not a good time to spread the confusion about public health. Once confined to Wuhan, then to China, the new virus is now spreading internationally, with hundreds infected in Italy, South Korea and Japan. Preparing for an outbreak in the United States will require extensive medical resources, solid communication and, most importantly, public confidence. Instead, Trump has minimized the threat and spread strange lies, making it difficult for the average citizen to know what to expect. When an outbreak occurs in the US UU., That confusion could encourage panic, a panic that could amplify the damage of the disease itself.

Gadget news

┏ Nest cameras fell for 17 hours due to a server update failure.

┏ Oppo's Find X2 flagship phone will be announced next week. Honest admission: I find it increasingly difficult to know how to talk about the resolution of phone screens. In many cases, I don't care what the pixel count is, as long as I cross the so-called Apple Retina threshold, where you can't discern the pixels at arm's length.

I mention it because there is a little drama with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which cannot maintain the 120Hz refresh rates and its full resolution of 1440 at the same time (probably a battery rather than a power). But as I will point out in my review later this week, even with a large 6.9-inch screen, I find 1080p totally fine, or at least it is worth compensating for the higher refresh rate.

Perhaps the trick of Oppo with this phone will have both a high refresh rate and a high resolution enabled at the same time. That will be important for Oppo's bragging rights, but I'm not sure it is important for users.

┏ HyperBoom is the first Ultimate Ears speaker suitable for large parties. Cameron Faulkner has a good look at this party speaker, who is brave of him because he is a party speaker with a discreet design and our editor-in-chief Nilay Patel has made editorial policy that we should mainly cover party speakers with a Bombastic design, neon lights and ideally cup holders.

┏ Microsoft's new Xbox One dashboard now available with updated home screen. My colleague Sam Byford mentioned that this is the first Xbox One interface not disconcerting in a long time, maybe sometime. Totally agree.

┏ How to make a perfect Instagram panorama. Vjeran Pavic has been making these great panoramas on Instagram since forever and they have always made me jealous. Finally he wrote the instructions on how to do it.