Fire eruptions after explosion in marathon refinery in Carson – Up News Info Los Angeles

CARSON (CBSLA) – A fire broke out after an explosion at the Carson marathon refinery on Tuesday night.

A hydrogen fire was reported at 1406 E. Sepulveda Boulevard, on the north side of the refinery complex, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

The north and south lanes of Highway 405 closed at Wilmington Avenue to Highway 110 a short time later. It was not immediately clear when the rails would open again.

Stu Mundel of SKY2 was high when the explosion occurred.

The Marathon refinery is the largest refinery on the west coast and processes heavy crude from the San Joaquin Valley and the Los Angeles Basin in California, according to the Marathon website.

