Find sandwiches and more at Porthole Deli and Pizza in LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (HOODLINE) – A new place to score salads, pizzas and sandwiches has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Porthole Deli and Pizza, the new arrival is at 2223 S. Pacific Ave.

The Porthole Deli and Pizza offers hot and cold sandwiches, salads and pizzas.

The newcomer has received an enthusiastic response so far, with a 4.5-star rating from seven reviews on Yelp.

Kara P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new place on February 16, wrote: "Impressive local delicatessen that is owned by a family with delicious sandwiches, salads and delicious pizzas."

Yelper Ricky H. added: “The Porthole is a family business. They bake all (their) fresh bread every day without preservatives … The theme is amazing: it feels like you're in a boat. "

Intrigued? Pass to try it yourself. The Porthole Deli and Pizza is open from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and from 9 a.m. at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

