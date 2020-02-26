Find desserts and more at the new Hui Lau Shan in downtown Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

By Hoodline

Dessert cravings? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hui Lau Shan, the new addition is located at 2282 Fulton St. in downtown Berkeley.

Hui Lau Shan specializes in mango flavored desserts, such as mango crystal jelly, mango pudding, mango mochi, chewable mango balls and more. There are also special ice drinks such as passion fruit mango ice cream; mango and coconut juice with glass jelly; and watermelon juice with aloe jelly.

With a 4.5 star rating from 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Hui Lau Shan has been warmly welcomed by customers.

And Andy L. wrote: “This is a new Hong Kongese-style dessert place that specializes in mango recipes and other varied ingredients such as taro and durian. Their desserts are tasty and fresh. "

Yelper Helen W. added: "However, the fun thing about HLS is that there is something for everyone (as long as they like fruit): mango is a pleasure for the crowd." For the bravest / most Asian palates, there are also hot porridge (taro, sesame + tan yuen, durian) and a durian pancake that floated in the back room. ”

Head over to see it: Hui Lau Shan is open from 3 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

