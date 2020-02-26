Ferrari: When will you reveal glimpses of your F1 2020 hand?

%MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f111% %MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f112%







Ferrari insists that the potential of its new car will be revealed at the end of the winter tests, but it is still certain that they are "behind,quot; that Mercedes is heading for the first race in two weeks.

%MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f113% %MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f114%

%MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f115% %MINIFYHTML2e69811eb9f2baf271c082b04c8848f116%

The new SF1000 has been notable for its absence near the top of the time tables during the first four days of the race in Barcelona, ​​with the team still around the corner within two seconds of the Mercedes reference rate.

But while Ferrari says its start under the radar will not last all week, team leader Mattia Binotto reiterated: "We will be left behind at the beginning of the season."

In explaining his approach, Binotto said at a press conference: "We are really focused on ourselves, trying to understand the car and correlate it with all the data we have at home. So the first week of testing focused on that."

"This week will be a little different. (Wednesday) we started working on the configuration, trying to optimize it and, certainly, during the rest of the week we will try to boost higher performance just to see where we are."

1:44 Sebastian Vettel caused a red flag on the morning of the first day of the second test after turning his Ferrari and sending gravel to the track. Sebastian Vettel caused a red flag on the morning of the first day of the second test after turning his Ferrari and sending gravel to the track.

But Ferrari believes that "where we are,quot; is currently behind at least Mercedes.

"Our main competitors are very strong," Binotto added. "The way Mercedes has scored a quick lap is quite impressive the first day and the first morning."

"They have proven reliable, extremely fast and remain the point of reference and reference.

"They are the boys who won the last championships and remain the best team so far. On our side, we know exactly where we want to go and we know exactly our goals. Our project is ongoing and we are very focused."

Has Ferrari found the right balance in the curves / straight line?

After recognizing "mistakes,quot; in his pre-season test run last year, when they set the headline times only to fight once the season began, Binotto says that Ferrari has deliberately taken the time to analyze his car and correlate Simulation data

Both the Italian and Sebastian Vettel, joining Binotto for the press conference, agreed that the SF1000 was stronger in the corners of Barcelona than its predecessor.

"This season's car compared to last season's car is generally faster," Binotto confirmed.

"We are faster in the curves, slower in the straight lines, which was an objective when designing that car. We know that last year we were too slow in the curves, so we tried to put the aerodynamic load as much as we could in the car to be as fast as possible in the corners, but now we are paying in the straight lines.

"Even in terms of overall balance, configuration, slow curves, it is something we should improve, but that is part of this week's work."

Vettel, who completed 84 laps during a productive start of the second test despite a turn through the gravel, added: "We feel the improvement. Where is an improvement? Obviously in the corners. The tests are not the point for Go faster Right.

"All the work is based on the corners, just trying to feel and test different configuration elements. The car is a step forward. Around here in the high-speed curves, in curve three and curve nine, it feels much more comfortable out there.

"For the rest of the track we can feel there is more grip. We're also going faster than last year."