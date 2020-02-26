Fernando Alonso: the Mercedes DAS system & # 39; send a message & # 39; to F1 rivals

%MINIFYHTML981ff77cc3a49699b43faef32cb0bda411% %MINIFYHTML981ff77cc3a49699b43faef32cb0bda412%









Watch an exclusive 12-minute interview with Fernando Alonso as he talks about his return to the Indy 500 with McLaren and if he will also return to F1 in 2021.

Fernando Alonso believes that the greatest importance of Mercedes' ingenious DAS wheel system is that it sends a message to its rivals that they are not giving up in search of more glory in F1.

Speaking to Sky sports When he announced his plans to return to the Indy 500 with McLaren in May, Alonso suggested that while the return time gain of the moving steering wheel may not be enormous, the system underscored Mercedes' determination to remain at the forefront in 2020.

"Only they know for sure what they are doing to the car and what are the benefits they are getting from that," Alonso said.

"But I guess it's not a big, big factor. It's not like the DRS or the F conduit or something that gives you half a second or six tenths or four tenths."

"I think it's just a fine-tuning configuration (device). It's more of the potential and demonstration they give everyone who stays on top of the game and doesn't relax, even if they are world champions."

"That is probably the biggest message they send with this DAS system."

With the new Mercedes steering system and an innovative rear suspension that catches the eye, the six-time world champions set the initial pace in the Barcelona tests last week.

When asked if Lewis Hamilton would win a seventh record title this year, Alonso replied: "I think so. Looking at the test, it seems that Mercedes is still quite competitive and again show enormous potential on the development side and in the progress of one year for the next

"Formula 1 is impossible to predict because many things happen in the season, but as a starting point I think they are the favorites. When you have Lewis in the car and Mercedes with the potential they have, they have to be the No. 1 favorite." .