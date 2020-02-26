February's dry weather in the Bay Area approaches the record of the Civil War era – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd8569c561aca1cb71d39050ff8aa34c511% %MINIFYHTMLd8569c561aca1cb71d39050ff8aa34c512%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A high-pressure system remained stagnant off the coast of Northern California on Tuesday, blocking the region in a period of drought that reached 27 consecutive days without rain and brought the region to a record set during the civil War.

The National Meteorological Service said that the 27 days of dry weather coincided with a similar period of time in 2018. With the forecast of clear and dry skies again on Wednesday, the region will coincide with 1869, 1910, 1936 and 1988 for consecutive days without rain measurable. The longest dry period of mid-winter was 43 days in 2014, while the region faced years of severe drought.

San Francisco had a rainless February in 1864, with only 0.04 inch falling in 1953, 0.10 inch in 1899, 0.14 inch in 1952 and 0.19 in 1964.

Other Bay Area cities will also eclipse or link historical records of dryness, many of them since February 1953. In that dry year, Santa Rosa received only 0.08 of an inch, Napa received no rain, Livermore was 0.21 of an inch, San José only 0.02 inch and Salinas 0.01 inch.

Meanwhile, Oakland will also live up to the 0.21 inch it had in 1995.

"Generalized beneficial rains are not anticipated at this time," the weather service warned.

The unusually warm and dry weather was wreaking havoc in the Sierra, where much of northern California gets its water. The National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday that snow accumulations fell from 30 to 40 feet deep last February to only 10 to 20 feet this year.

Compare / contrast snowfall from last year to this year❄️☃️❄️. Total snow accumulations at this point last season were in the range of 30-40 feet in parts of the #Mountain range. This year: similar locations are in the range of 10-20 feet. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/pMgIvgwE0J – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 25, 2020

California water officials planned to measure the Sierra's snow cover on Thursday in Blue Canyon and were preparing for the bad news.

Forecasters were hoping that a weak system that moved to northern California on Sunday could carry some rain and snow with it. But it will not be significant enough to break the period of drought and ward off fears of a new drought.

"This is not going to make a dent in the snow deficit that we have accumulated in the last two months, but we will take everything we can at this time," said meteorologists from the Reno weather service.