Farrah Abraham's daughter releases her first music video and people get angry!

At the age of only 11, Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia, seems to have debuted in the music industry, but just because she is young, that does not mean that people were kind to share their opinions about her song and music video. .

It all started when the former Teen Mom star shared Sophia's Bestie Best Friend song music video on her Instagram account.

Very soon, the negative comments began to arrive and people clearly did not contain anything even though she is just a girl.

The video premiered on his YouTube page last weekend with the comments section disabled.

However, when the mother also shared the link on her Instagram, the comments were active and it is safe to say that most of them were negative.

Here are a couple of comments he received under the clip: "How do you see all this?" / "This is horrible."

But while many people cringed in fear upon hearing the song, there were, of course, some positive reactions as well, from people who apparently found that the single and the video were cute and catchy: & # 39; Obsessing about this song! # 39; / & # 39; OMG This is too adorable!

And that was not the end of the social media promotion of the single.

The mother and daughter also took the popular TikTok platform to dance the song together while on vacation at a Disney resort and spa.

Watch the music video here:

This is not the first time people hit Farrah and her son.

Usually, they are not happy that she allows him to dress in somewhat revealing clothes, dance provocatively and wear makeup at such an early age.

Last summer, during an interview with HollywoodLife, the mother addressed the criticism, arguing that "I hope Sophia can express herself as she wants in a safe and happy place." You do not need to be ashamed to wear makeup at any age. It's normal, it's healthy, it's beautiful, it's great. "



