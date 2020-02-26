Fans get confused when Zell Swag appears to protect Alexis Skyy amid a dispute between Ari Fletcher

%MINIFYHTML8dff87b317d9c3c574211b736ff6c68611% %MINIFYHTML8dff87b317d9c3c574211b736ff6c68612%

When reading Zell's comments about Alexis' recent post on Instagram, fans feel baffled when you say, "It's always that friend who casts a shadow and says he's playing."

It is Zell swag in Alexis Skyy team or Ari Fletcher equipment? He seems to confuse fans about his position in the middle of the fight between Alexis and Ari with his recent comment below Alexis' Instagram post.

On Tuesday, February 25, Alexis took his account on the photo-sharing site to share a video of her looking sexy and elegant while walking down the street. Quoting the letter of Pop Smoke"Welcome to the party" feat. Nicki Minaj who played in the background, Alexis wrote in the caption: "All my pretty bitches, very sad bitches. I have a million bitches on the move."

Zell, who was known to be a close friend of Alexis, was among the commentators. However, he seemed to be suggesting the opposite in his mind-blowing comment. "Someone said you walked like that because Ari behind you [emoji crying and laughing] you just played, you look good," he said.

When reading the comments, fans were baffled. "It's always that friend who casts a shadow and says he's playing," one joked. "Am I just trying to find out whose friend he is?" asked a confused user while someone believed that Zell "was not kidding."

Apparently, thinking that Zell was bleak, one person wrote: "Why do you have to say you're playing if it wasn't he who said it?" On the other hand, a user declared: "That someone is you, zell."

This comes after Ari and Alexis exchanged insults on social networks with Alexis' mocking ex-daughter. "Stop talking about the appearance of people and you have a daughter with disabilities that makes it seem normal, God bless her. Just let it go …" Ari said in an Instagram post now deleted. "You know something is coming your way, just stop because they haven't felt bad when it happens that they left and they say you deserve it."

Alexis obviously noticed what Ari said about her even though the latter had already deleted the post. The television personality turned to his Twitter account to write: "I TOLD YOU THESE CURSED! Stop mentioning my damn DAUGHTER !!! IDC". And he added: "Im in New York with my daughter !!!!! I return in ATL later in the week !!!!! You b **** s are in my time !!!"

In response, Ari simply told him to "hug your daughter." Not having it, he shared a couple of photos of his girl when she was still a newborn along with a legend that said: "I have been hugging my baby tightly since the day she was born. And I will hug her tight for the rest of the time ". his life. I'm a mother first, and no matter your disabilities, I'll always be by your side. "

The enmity of Alexis and Ari went on for the first time after the first declared that it "paved the way for these fights" and that it did not suit Ari. She scoffed, "Did you pave the way? PAVED THE WAY FOR WHOM? $ 3500 could never get me into the club. Don't get your hopes up! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style is fine. Don't let these fans annoy you. "