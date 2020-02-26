Fadel Island of Egypt | Palestine

%MINIFYHTML42ef46a3a805132b718e928ea99a8cb511% %MINIFYHTML42ef46a3a805132b718e928ea99a8cb512%

Located three hours by car just outside Cairo, is Fadel Island, an isolated community located in the fertile lands of the Nile Delta in Egypt.

Few of its approximately 5,000 residents would call the area their ancestral home since more than 70 years ago their parents and grandparents traveled hundreds of kilometers to build a new life there.

Its history begins in 1948 in the Palestinian city of Beer Saba & # 39; a, today part of southern Israel. The Bedouins who lived there were forcibly displaced from their homes in what the Palestinians call Nakba, the catastrophe, the war that led to the creation of Israel.

Fadel Island was colonized in 1948 by several hundred Palestinian refugees fleeing Beer Saba & # 39; a (Al Jazeera)

While the majority of the Arab population of Beer Saba & # 39; a sought refuge traveling east to Jordan, a small number, believed to be a few hundred people from the Namouly tribe, traveled west, crossing the desert from Sinai before reaching the Nile Delta.

Many of those who arrived in 1948 expected to return within a few months. Some would collect seeds in hopes of planting in Palestinian soil.

In 1948, Shamma Namouly arrived at Fadel Island as a child; today he is over 80 years old and he hopes to return to Palestine

Today his descendants remain on Fadel Island, where memories of Palestine still burn strongly. Despite the challenges they have faced since their arrival, they remain connected with their heritage and their remarkable family history.

Fadel Island of Egypt Outlines a forgotten community as it adheres to its traditions and customs, tracing the history of uprooting the tribe, and the roots they have planted since then.

Children on Fadel Island face challenges in education (Al Jazeera)

Source: Al Jazeera