Facebook is finally banning coronavirus "cure,quot; ads – BGR

Facebook has a big problem with fake news flooding its platform. It is a problem that has existed for years, and may have influenced a presidential election in the process, but the company has yet to crush it completely. Instead, Facebook addresses individual problems as they appear, and with the current worldwide panic of the coronavirus, advertisements that promote "cures,quot; for infection are becoming a serious concern.

It was not Business Insider reports, the company is paying more attention to advertisements and promoted publications related to the coronavirus COVID-19 and everything related to the virus and the outbreak. Simply put, the company will ban everything it says it offers a cure for infection.

"We recently implemented a policy to ban ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, such as implying a limited supply or ensuring a cure or prevention," the company said in a statement to Business Insider. "We also have policies for surfaces such as Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior."

It is sad, but not quite surprising, that people are using Facebook to exploit some of the concern and panic about the outbreak of coronavirus. It has not been difficult to find ads or Marketplace listings that claim to offer supplements or even "cures,quot; for the infection, even though such treatment is not publicly available.

The good news is that a vaccine for coronavirus is being prepared. In fact, an American company called Moderna recently announced that it had provided samples of the vaccine to the government and that it could perform human tests in a couple of months. Still, making the vaccine widely available (if it works) may not be possible until early 2021. In any case, anything you see on Facebook that promises a cure or vaccine for the virus at this time is nonsense. total, and it's good to see that Facebook is finally taking action against it.

Image source: SHAWN THEW / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock