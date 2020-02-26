Facebook confirms the ban on deceptive coronavirus ads

%MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec11% %MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec12%

Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure, prevent or incite panic around COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the company confirmed in a statement given to Business Insider. The company added that it has similar policies for its Marketplace platform where Facebook users can buy and sell items.

"We recently implemented a policy to ban ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, such as implying a limited supply or guaranteeing a cure or prevention," the company said. Business Insider, "We also have policies for surfaces such as Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior."

The statement comes less than a month after the company announced that it would eliminate erroneous information about the new coronavirus from its Facebook and Instagram platforms. At that time, he said that this policy would include any content about false cures or prevention methods, or misleading claims about what health resources are available, but he did not mention whether his policies also covered advertising on his platform. Today's statement clarifies his position.

Facebook's position on erroneous information about the coronavirus is similar to its position on anti-vaccination content. Last year he said he would eliminate groups and anti-vaccine pages from his recommendations, and that he would not allow ads to target users based on related terms. However, doubts have been raised about Facebook surveillance. Buzzfeed News He reported in January that some vaccination ads still appear on the platform, which Facebook said did not violate its policies.

"Our policy is to ban ads that contain erroneous information about the vaccine," Facebook said. Buzzfeed News at that time, adding that its policy does not prohibit advertising "on the basis that it expresses opposition to vaccines."

Facebook has also been criticized for allowing wrong information in political campaign ads. Earlier this year, the company justified its "warts and all,quot; approach to political discourse by saying that "people should be able to listen to those who want to lead them." The company's position has been criticized both internally and externally, but its advocates say that a private company like Facebook has no place to monitor political discourse.

In addition to having to update its content policies, Facebook also had to cancel its participation in several conferences as a result of the outbreak. He canceled an upcoming marketing conference earlier this month, and also announced that he will not attend the Game Developers Conference next month.