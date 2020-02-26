FA argues that Wembley talks about coronavirus fears before England vs Italy in March | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf0fa750344ea1ac2d9a70a7ef7061d8811% %MINIFYHTMLf0fa750344ea1ac2d9a70a7ef7061d8812%





FA senior management will discuss the implications of coronavirus

The Football Association is holding talks at Wembley today to discuss the implications of the coronavirus.

The senior management and FA staff will attend to discuss the next trip from Italy to London to play against England in a friendly next month.

The FA meets to discuss that accessory, as well as other issues related to the spread of Covid-19, which has rapidly increased in northern Italy in recent days.

England's visually impaired team will also play in Italy next month, while it was also said that Italy's U18 will arrive in the UK in the near future.

Discussions take place while Inter Milan prepares to play its Europa League clash with Ludogorets behind closed doors in San Siro on Thursday, with Milan in the center of one of the most affected regions.

The cities of Lombardy and neighboring Veneto are closed after Italy became the most affected country in Europe, with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

This weekend five Series A matches will be played behind closed doors, including Juventus' clash with Inter Milan, Udinese against Fiorentina, AC Milan against Genoa, SPAL's host for Parma and Sassuolo against Brescia .

And there are also more and more doubts about Italy's trip to Dublin to play against Ireland in the Six Nations rugby, and the Irish health minister asked for the game to be postponed.