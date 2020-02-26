F1 tests, Test Two Day one: Robert Kubica forward for Alfa Romeo

%MINIFYHTML3563fec8cc4a095a491e29f865c8fab111% %MINIFYHTML3563fec8cc4a095a491e29f865c8fab112%

Alfa Romeo shows speed when the second and final F1 winter test begins; but Verstappen shows for the first time the pace of Red Bull before the late stop







Robert Kubica of Alfa Romeo finished as the unexpected pacemaker on the first day of the final F1 pre-season test, but Max Verstappen was second with the best Red Bull time so far.

Kubica, who joined Alfa Romeo in a reserve role for 2020, recorded the fastest time of winter outside of Mercedes during his appearance during the morning. Polo 1: 16,942 time came in a short qualifying race with the fastest Pirelli tires.

Verstappen was the second fastest at the end, four tenths adrift, to beat Sergio Pérez of Racing Point.

Red Bull's day was marked by apparent technical problems. A suspension problem restricted Alex Albon to 29 laps during the morning before Verstappen finished the afternoon turning on turn 10 after his RB16 seemed to be interrupted.

Sebastian Vettel caused a red flag on the morning of the first day of the second test after turning his Ferrari and sending gravel to the track.

The pacemakers of the first week, Mercedes ran again longer, this time with 179 laps, but finished lower in the schedules, as they concentrated on longer races with slower tires.

Lewis Hamilton was seventh, still only 0.6 s from Kubica despite using tires that were three more difficult steps. Valtteri Bottas took over the W11 in the afternoon and was ninth.

