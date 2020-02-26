Experts warn parents about the dangerous TikTok viral challenge – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Experts are warning parents about a viral joke on social networks that is putting children at risk.

The "skull breaker challenge,quot; is the latest trend in the TikTok social media application, where a victim is tricked into thinking that he is learning a new dance, but when they jump, two children on each side kick their legs under them .

Children across the country are suffering injuries, including the 13-year-old son of Marc and Stacy Shenker in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“He suffered a concussion. As a result of the concussion, he also had a seizure, ”said Marc Shenker.

It was not long for a CBSLA producer to find high school students in North Hollywood who had heard about the challenge.

"I found out watching this YouTube video that my friends told me about," said Cage Griswold, 6th grade. "It seemed very, very, very dangerous when I first saw it."

Cage said the video he saw didn't tempt him to try the joke.

"No, I'm not tempted to do any of that, because it can kill you," he said.

Not all children will be as scared as Cage, so experts remind parents to talk with the children about what they are seeing and doing so that no one is seriously injured or has serious problems.

"It is really important for parents and teachers to explain to children that this is really an assault," said Dr. Jodi Gold of the Gold Center for Health and Mental Welfare. "It's a form of cyber bullying and absolutely has to stop."

Cage's mother, Suzanne Griswold, says she oversees her son's use of social media to make sure he knows what he is doing online.

"Oh yes, I have screen schedules set for him," he said. "I monitor everything remotely from my laptop wherever I am."