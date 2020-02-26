Experts say SoCal's economy could be affected by the growing state and national response to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Southern Californians should expect to see a downturn in the economy due to the increasing precautions established to mitigate the spread of coronaviruses in the US. UU.

More airlines are canceling flights to and from China in response to the rapid spread of the virus, which experts say will continue to impact the Los Angeles economy.

"With all the cancellation of flights to and from China, this will have a great impact not only on trade but also on the tourism industry," said Stephen Cheung, president of the Los Angeles World Trade Center.

The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board said it expects to see a drop of 325,000 Chinese visitors, which translates into a blow of approximately $ 921 million to the local economy.

"Fewer tourists coming to this region means less money spent on hotels, restaurants and shops. We are concerned that some of these restaurants and stores, especially family stores, cannot withstand a long period of retraction," Cheung said.

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in American communities, according to the federal government. Both CDC and HHS have said that the spread of coronavirus from person to person in the US. UU. It has only been seen among close contacts of travelers who returned from Wuhan, but the CDC warned on Tuesday that that could change.

At a meeting on the fight to keep coronavirus patients out of Costa Mesa, the assistant director of the Orange County Healthcare Agency, Dr. Nichole Quick, said the CDC informed doctors in a call from Teleconference earlier the day there was a change in thinking about the virus.

"The CDC has now announced that it looks more like a question of when, no yes, there is a spread of the,quot; virus community in the United States, "which is not surprising given outbreaks in other countries," Quick said. "The message is now a discussion about the inevitability."

News also emerged on Tuesday that the University of Southern California is taking home all exchange students in South Korea and the affected areas of Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak.