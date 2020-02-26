Exclusive: Dharma Productions will not make a biographical film about Sourav Ganguly

Bollywood is a place that is constantly full of news. New projects, new participants, box office clashes and what not. Just yesterday, news about Dharma Productions making a biographical film about the cricket legend Sourav Ganguly broke the Internet. Reports also suggested that the producer is considering Hrithik Roshan for the role. However, our sources inform us that all these reports are false.

According to our sources, no such project is in the pre-production stage in Dharma Productions and the news clearly was based only on the imagination of someone unbridled. Well, we hope that Hrithik will soon give a nod to his next project, with so much speculation about the actor's next adventure after his last release, War's mega success.