Everett police face domestic assault charges

An Everett police officer faces charges related to the domestic assault after officials from his own department responded to a house on Elm Street early Sunday morning.

Dino D’Andrea, 32, who lives in Everett and has worked in the city’s police department for 8 and a half years, according to The Boston Globe, is being accused of assault and aggression against a household member and intimidation of a witness.

Jennifer Peters, 32, also of Everett, is being charged with assault and assault against a household member.

D’Andrea and Peters were prosecuted in the Malden District Court on Monday and released by personal recognition. They are scheduled to return to court on April 3, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Police were called home at 2:10 a.m. on Sunday after a report of "an altercation between two parties." The two allegedly argued when the police arrived, and authorities discovered that there had also been physical contact. The two were separated and arrested, according to the district attorney's office.

D’Andrea is currently on administrative leave with pay, according to the Balloon.