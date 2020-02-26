Eva Mendes is ready to make a sequel with Will Smith

Fifteen years after Eva Mendes starred alongside Will Smith in the romantic comedy Hitch, the actress says she is ready for a sequel. Mendes says that in this new world full of dating applications, Alex "Hitch,quot; Hitchens would probably be out of work.

In the original movie, Smith's character was a professional "dating doctor,quot; who helped boys get the girl of their dreams, while he falls in love with Mendes' character, Sara Melas. During an appearance at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles last weekend, the 45-year-old actress said it's time to see how Hitch would handle dating in 2020.

"You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2. Will, let's do this. Hitch 2"Said Mendes Tonight entertainment when it was noted that the original movie will turn 15 this year.

Mendes, who hasn't starred in a movie since 2014 Lost river – He also revealed during the conference that he will always love acting, but now that he has children, he is "a bit extreme."

"There are so many things I will not do," Mendes explained. "As if I didn't do most of the movies I made in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

Now that she is the mother of Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, who shares with her partner Ryan Gosling, Mendes says that all he has left is Disney movies. But, it is not made to be a princess because it is more of the "Ursula type,quot;. Mendes explained that he likes Disney villains because "they are fun."

Professionally, Mendes is focusing on his current passion, which is his fashion line, rather than the "general goal of having an empire." He even used one of his floral designs for the event, and has partnered with New York & Company for a new collection.

Mendes says that his ambition changes at different times, and part of the message he likes to convey is that wanting to have everything is not the right goal for everyone. Mendes explained that you don't have to be a super mom or a super tycoon. She says it's none of those things, and she's very happy that way.

Eva Mendes made it clear that she is "super ambitious,quot; and that she loves to take risks. And he also loves the commercial side of everything he does. However, having an empire is not the goal for her.



