Eva Marcille makes fans happy with a new photo of her children

Eva Marcille shared a new photo of Michael and Maverick, and fans are amazed after seeing these beautiful boys. The other day, Eva also shared a video with Mav, and fans were crazy with excitement and made sure to praise the cute boy in the comments.

Speaking of Eva's babies, it has just been reported that NeNe Leakes has something to say about the woman the other day.

In a clip that was posted by a RHOA fan page, someone from Nene's team read the comments from live viewers.

A fan said: "Eva has to go."

Nene agreed with his follower and replied: "I can also agree with that because I don't see anything Eva is doing other than spending Bravo's money on having babies." Oh!

Anyway, here is the photo and clip Eva shared of her children.

Someone commented: "It sounded like it said,quot; good work, Maverick ", so cute,quot;, and one follower said: "You wouldn't believe the things I find in Google Earth."

Another follower posted this: ‘He said Huh? 🤣🤣 It's sooo beautiful. Another Eva on the track, except one man. "

After Eva shared the photo of her two children, fans said each of them looks like one of the parents.

Somoene said: "Wow, you and your husband have one twin per piece!"

Another follower posted this: ‘I thought your first child looked like Mike but no. Your second child is Mike's twin from start to finish! Both boys are beautiful! "

A fan said: ‘Mikey is your twin and the baby is definitely his daddy twin. God bless your beautiful family, "and another Instagram installer posted:" One looks like you and the other looks like your husband. "Genetics is so interesting hahaha."

Someone else wrote this: ‘Mikey looks like you @evamarcille and Maverick looks like Michael. So adorable! "

Eva is living her best life these days with her family.



