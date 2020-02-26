European successes and successes: Man City's victory at Real Madrid, joy for the Rangers, Chelsea overcame | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2abbef7ddeda7a1c55ea3e963578467211% %MINIFYHTML2abbef7ddeda7a1c55ea3e963578467212%

From the impressive victory of Man City in Real Madrid to the Chelsea lesson at the hands of Bayern Munich, we summarize the conversation points of the European action in the middle of the week …

De Bruyne lights the magic for Man City

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabéu

There were bold, brave and unusual team tactics and selections from Pep Guardiola. There was the selfless performance of Gabriel Jesus on the left wing before his equalization header. And there was the exciting cameo of Raheem Sterling, who won the penalty for winning the match. But the historic victory of Manchester City at the Bernabéu owes much to the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne.

He created the first City with his cross-stitch cut and, after many of his teammates had failed from the spot in recent weeks, he assumed the responsibility of placing the winner at home from 12 yards. They were key moments and the key man from City stepped forward. For the first time he scored and helped in the same Champions League match.

It was brilliant at all times. With a false unknown role of nine, De Bruyne had fewer touches than usual, but when he was on the ball he joined the play and dropped into the pockets of space to pass the city runners. His death was immaculate, taking care of the fought possession of City.

Cold, calm, serene: the mentality that allowed him to write down the decisive penalty also saw him measure his celebrations when the ball hit the net and talk about half of a job done after the game. He knows that there is still a long way to go, but thanks to De Bruyne City we have a fantastic opportunity to reach the quarterfinals.

Peter Smith

Gerrard savoring more European nights

Connor Goldson was a defensive rock for the Rangers in Portugal

The Rangers produced a disciplined and close performance to knock out Braga and reach the Europa League the last 16.

His opponents boasted an impressive record in the competition this term, beating a group that contained wolves, in addition to being the team with the most goals with 17 goals.

But the Rangers chained them brilliantly, who have now conceded only seven goals in eight games outside the Europa League this term. It was their defensive strength that helped them reach the last 16 for the first time since 2011.

After the exhibition below the pair in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone last weekend, Gerrard revitalized his players and this looked much more like the Rangers before the winter break.

Gerrard admitted that he would "be in the next one,quot; after the Rangers failed a sixth penalty of their last 10 attempts, but it was the only spot on a memorable night for the Ibrox club.

Ben Grounds

Chelsea surpassed by Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta and Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich fight for possession

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea aspires to return to the top of the football pyramid and win multiple titles. But in his 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, there was a clear chasm in the class.

From the beginning, Bayern had more possession and better opportunities, with Willy Caballero called to action three times in the first half to stop Robert Lewandowski, while Thomas Muller addressed the crossbar. After the break, Bayern kicked at full speed and oozed class. Serge Gnabry scored two exquisite goals, having scored six times in two visits to London this season and clearly enjoying his trips back to the city.

Lewandowski added the third and showed why he is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment, and Thomas Muller also showed that he still has some gasoline left in the tank. A word should also be addressed to the impressive Alphonso Davies, who showed incredible speed and maturity for a 19-year-old.

Yes, Chelsea had its chances, but they all seemed to follow the same pattern: a bubbling cross in the area that didn't convert. Struggles to remember something different and, despite standing firm in the first half, Cesar Azpilicueta gave him a slip to allow Gnabry to move forward and everything went downhill from there, culminating in the biggest defeat at Chelsea's home in Europe.

To use a great soccer cliché, they now have a mountain to climb in Munich. Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, and who knows if Christian Pulisic and N & # 39; Golo Kante will be fit by then. What we do know is that Tuesday's game shows that there is still a long way to go before Chelsea can really compete again with the European elite.

Charlotte Marsh

All eyes are on Messi, but he needs a helping hand.

Lionel Messi seeks to run in the defense of Napoli in San Paolo

The stage was set in San Paolo for Lionel Messi to make a show at the stadium that was once honored by Diego Maradona. But after scoring only twice in five games during the group stage, the talisman of Barcelona extended his arid career on Italian soil to six games.

For Napoli, there is no comparison between Messi and Maradona. After leaving Barcelona, ​​the latter led Napoli to his only two Italian league titles, in 1987 and 1990. He also helped the club win the 1989 UEFA Cup.

Messi admitted that he had enjoyed the opportunity to play on the iconic Napoli field for some time, while opposition manager Gennaro Gattuso had praised the Barcelona striker and told reporters: "I see what Messi does when I play PlayStation with my son,quot;.

Gattuso's containment work on the six-time Golden Ball winner was reflected in the numbers of the first half: no player from Barcelona registered a lower pass accuracy (75 percent). But the 32-year-old was slow to find his rhythm when Napoli began to get tired, brilliantly evading two defenders on one occasion before playing selflessly in Arturo Vidal.

Messi could not add to his 114 goals in the Champions League, while now he has only scored in two of his last eight games, against Leganés and Eibar. For all comparisons this week with Maradona, it is Messi who needs a helping hand.

Ben Grounds