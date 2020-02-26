Ethiopia will skip talks about the Nile Dam in the United States with Egypt and Sudan | News

Ethiopia will not attend the last round of talks negotiated by the United States this week on a disputed project of the Nile Dam with Egypt and Sudan, the country's Ministry of Water announced.

Ethiopia will skip talks in Washington, DC on Thursday and Friday "because the country's delegation has not concluded its consultation with relevant stakeholders," the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"The decision has been communicated with the secretary of the United States Treasury."

A final agreement on the Grand Dam of Ethiopia was expected this month, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his visit to Ethiopia last week, said an agreement can take months as "much remains job,quot;.

The dispute over what will be the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa faces Ethiopia's desire to lift millions of people out of poverty against Egypt's concerns about critical water supplies.

Ethiopia's announcement came amid widespread concerns in the country that the United States pressured its delegation to reach an agreement on the $ 4.6 billion dam that is about to be completed.

The United States got involved in the talks at the invitation of Egypt.

"Ethiopia will never sign an agreement that renounces its right to use the Nile River," the Ethiopian ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Arega, said on Twitter.

Egypt wants the dam to fill more slowly to reduce restrictions on the flow of the Nile. It says the dam is necessary to provide electricity for development. In January, it announced that it will begin to fill the dam, now more than 70 percent complete, in July at the beginning of the rainy season.