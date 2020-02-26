Erykah Badu's incense inspired by the scent of her lady pieces sold out in 19 minutes!

Roommates, congratulations to Erykah Badu! The Grammy winner has become a full-fledged business woman with her new incense inspired by pum pum. We previously reported that he had plans to sell the incense, but now that they officially reached the market, Ms. Badu went to Instagram to thank everyone for their support! The incense of $ 50, sold out in minutes, 19 to be exact.

In the video you can hear it says: "Well guys, thanks for making our debut of,quot; Badussy "(…) sold out in a matter of 19 minutes." If he wonders how he got the right scent, he said: "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them." Watch the full video below:

For those who ordered the incense, according to their website, the 20 stick package will begin shipping on March 10! He even added a refill because his lady scent is in great demand! I really have so many questions, I'm not sure where to start here? Anyway, we are happy for Erykah and wish him much success! On a side note, for Roommates who bought one, please send us a DM, we have questions!