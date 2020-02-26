England Women vs Thailand Women – summary and statistics

Heather Knight hit its first international T20 century when England began its ICC T20 Women's World Cup campaign with a 98-run victory over Thailand.

Knight (108th of 66 balls) shared an uninterrupted position of 169 wicket in the third wicket with Nat Sciver (59 of 52 balls) in a formidable total of 176-2, which proved far beyond his opponents: Thailand reached 78-7 in response.

The couple joined after a nervous start for England, which lost its first game of the tournament with South Africa for six wickets, as Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt fell in love with the ducks.

Sciver initially led the counterattack, driving sharply out of play, but was checked by Knight in the 1930s when the captain swept hard on his way to fifty-eight balls.

The 29-year-old spent more than 1,000 international T20 races in the process, registering her fourth fifty in the process, notably, they all scored in the Manuka Oval.

Sciver completed his second fifty in as many 45-ball games as Thailand's attack slipped into too many attractive deliveries, but it was Knight who took the game in an inning that featured 13 four and four six.

The captain surpassed her best previous T20 score of 78 before reaching three figures of 63 balls at the end of the innings, celebrating quickly with a six-plus length.

All this happened after England's starters lasted three balls between them when Knight's side fell to 7-2 after being invited to bat.

Jones fell to the second ball of the game, was stumped by Nattaya Boochatham after advancing on the track, before Wyatt drove his first delivery to the decks where Wongpaka Liengprasert took a low catch.

At that time, Thailand had a foothold in the game just for Sciver and Knight to do it constantly, and then they took over imperiously.

Thailand's distant hopes of chasing its target suffered an early setback when Anya Shrubsole (3-21) caught the first ball of Boochatham lbw.

Nattakan Chantam (32) seemed to play positively, deploying some impressive units, just so that the entrances stopped as England's attack exhausted the races.

Chantam shared an association of 43 wicket in the second field with 70 balls with Nannapat Koncharoenkai, but there was no other prominent position.

England's field remained firm and efficient until the end with the wicketkeeper glove Amy Jones particularly impressive: the highlight was an intelligent stump in an offside while facing Shrubsole to send Sornnarin Tippoch back.

The live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women coming in action against Pakistan Women at 7:30 am.