Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain reflect on England's excellent performance against Thailand despite a surprisingly poor start with the bat

England Women need to maintain their belief in the first Danni Wyatt match, as it is a true winner of a match, says Lydia Greenway.

Wyatt was fired by a first-ball duck in the ICC T20 World Cup clash against Thailand, which means he has now scored 48 runs in his last six T20 innings.

His last dismissal saw England fall to 7-2 before Captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver shared an uninterrupted position of 169 to pave the way for a 98-run success.

"Danni is not a fretter," Greenway said. "She doesn't look too much at things, but since I think it has been going a little longer than we are used to seeing with Danni, there may be some doubts in her mind."

"You could see in her dismissal that she was not committed to the shot and sometimes that shows what is happening above, but she is a hugely talented player and I think it is very important that the group of coaches and Heather support her because when She starts up she is a winner of the match.

"She is someone who can disarm a bowling attack and I think it is important that England still has that belief in it."

The captain of England, Heather Knight, reflects on her unwavering third position of 169 with Nat Sciver against Thailand

Knight's entries meant that she became the first English, male or female cricket player to score centuries in cricket Test, ODI and T20I.

"She is a player who has developed her game a lot, in terms of T20, her hit rate has gone up a good 10-20," Greenway said.

"For her, it is how she leads the group, from the standpoint of performance, but on and off the field. She is very calm and I think that with the support of Nat Sciver too, those two older players are responsible and Katherine Brunt with the ball too, that's what you need in a World Cup. "

Greenway, part of the winning team of the 2009 World Cup in England, praised the way the team recovered from 7-2 to publish 176-2, a total that Thailand could not approach before finishing in 78-7.

"I think England did everything possible with the bat," he reflected.

"They didn't have the start they wanted; they lost two quick wickets from the beginning. But I think the way Nat Sciver and Heather Knight played was brilliant."

"They applied very well and in a situation where they could have been caught playing a particular brand of cricket, they just did the work they had to do."

"You have to play what you have in front of and after losing two quick wickets, the wheels could have fallen easily. Nat and Heather kept it simple: they played directly on the ground and then, naturally, the Thai bowlers were depressed and then Bad balls came.

"From that point of view, that is something England should be really proud of, because they reaped the benefits at the end of the innings."

The live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women coming in action against Pakistan Women on Friday at 7:30 a.m.