Elizabeth Warren: Who is she, where is she on key issues? The | USA news

Elizabeth Warren has remained an economic reformer who works to propel the middle class of the United States and carry out a progressive campaign without apology, while reportedly works to maintain the goodwill of the establishment of the Democratic Party. .

The Massachusetts senator rose to national fame after the 2008 financial crisis as a bankruptcy expert at Harvard Law School presiding over a congressional oversight panel charged with overseeing government attempts to rescue financial institutions. He established an independent financial consumer control agency under President Barack Obama, but ran for the Senate and was elected in 2012, after he was not nominated to lead the agency.

Plus:

Now he faces an increasingly narrow field in what began as one of the busiest and most diverse races in the United States for the Democratic nomination. National polls have placed Warren regularly among the top three candidates, along with progressive senator Bernie Sanders and former centrist vice president Joe Biden. His demonstration, along with that of Sanders, implies that candidates who once considered themselves too distant are resonating with an increasing number of liberals.

In February, standing at the site of a notorious strike of workers of the twentieth century in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Warren officially announced his candidacy and promised a systematic reform if elected.

"It will not be enough to undo the terrible acts of this administration," said Warren, 70. "We cannot afford to play a little: a tax credit here, a regulation there. Our fight is for a great structural change."

Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, visits a line of pickets by striking teachers in Chicago (File: Joshua Lott / Reuters)

Opponents say Warren's leftist policies will be ready for the attack in general elections, but he could also become the only candidate capable of closing the gap between Democratic Party activists and their more traditional centrists, said Basil Smikle, former executive director of the New York State Democratic Party and professor at Columbia University.

"I think in many ways it has many policies that Sanders proposed in 2016, without inheriting any of its socialist labels," Smikle said. "She went out of her way, according to press reports, to communicate with the leaders of the Democratic Party across the country to essentially calm her concerns about her and if she would involve them and embrace them throughout the process."

Warren's survey numbers plummeted when 2019 came to an end, a problem that some analysts attributed to the November implementation of their "Medicare for all,quot; plan that alienated the party's progressives and moderates alike.

Rebuilding the middle class

Warren was raised in Oklahoma. His father worked as a janitor, salesman and mechanic. Before entering politics, he taught children with special needs at a public elementary school in Texas. He finally obtained his law degree and taught at several law schools in the United States.

In his account, the economic uncertainty of those formative years leads to a fascination for the forces that shape the lives of working-class Americans.

Warren's campaign has focused largely on her history of combating what she describes as the "predatory,quot; practices of large banks, Wall Street, lobbyists and student loan loans. Its platform to "rebuild the middle class,quot; is defined by proposals that redistribute wealth, offer universal child care, forgiveness of student loans and give workers more power in the leadership of the corporations that employ them. She has said that her plan for Medicare for Everyone will not raise middle class taxes "a penny," a claim questioned by critics, including some economists.

Warren speaks at a press conference marking the fifth anniversary of the passage of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in 2015 (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Like Sanders, Warren has avoided soliciting money from wealthy donors and has pledged to continue that policy in the general elections, with some warnings. Warren raised nearly $ 25 million over a three-month period, he announced in October, slightly less than Sanders during that time. With an average donation of only $ 26, the proceeds served as positive proof of Warren's formidable base.

In September, the Working Families Party, a national organization with an extensive grassroots network of unions and community organizations, backed Warren. The group, which had strongly endorsed Sanders in 2016, faced a violent reaction from the pivot.

Warren speaks at a federal concentration of contract workers to celebrate Andrew Puzder's decision to withdraw from consideration of being a secretary of labor (File: Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

"Progressives are really fortunate to have two candidates in this race who talk about the values ​​of our movement," said Joe Dinkin, national campaign director of the party. "We were one of the first national organizations that supported Bernie in 2015, and in its 2016 primary, it had a tremendous effect on changing public discourse in the country."

But in Warren, he said, "you have the great ideas and agenda and also the level of detailed governance and planning that give us confidence that she can promulgate and implement those things."

Others have questioned Warren's progressive credentials. In November, Nathan Robinson, editor of the progressive magazine Current Affairs, wrote an article for the UK Guardian newspaper entitled "Progressives trust their instincts: Elizabeth Warren is not one of us." Robinson argued that Warren, a Republican until 1996, had done legal work for large corporations, was not really committed to Medicare for Everyone and had never been "particularly progressive,quot; in foreign policy.

Ultra Millionaire Tax

One of Warren's most brazen proposals, the signing of his campaign, is a tax on the wealth of the country's richest citizens.

The tax would apply to households with a net worth of $ 50 million or more, which applies to approximately 75,000 of the richest households in the country, according to economists at the University of California Berkeley Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, whose research cites Warren's plan. These households would pay a 2 percent tax for every dollar of net worth over that amount and a 6 percent tax for every dollar over a net worth of one billion dollars.

The campaign says that this "small tax,quot; would generate approximately $ 3.75 billion in revenue over 10 years.

Warren says the proposal "will help address the excessive concentration of wealth and at the same time accelerate the much needed investments to rebuild our middle class."

But critics have questioned mathematics.

"She has some good, reputable and highly capable economists who have advised her on the Estate Tax," said Jeffrey Frankel, economist and professor at Harvard, "There are many others who disagree with their numbers."

Medicare for everyone

An obstacle for Warren, according to his senior fellow at Brookings Institution Elaine Kamarck, has been his health care plan.

In the first Democratic debate, Warren spoke in favor of Sander's Medicare for All platform, which would migrate US medical care. UU. To a single government-funded program that provides all citizens.

Warren greets Ella Clare Campbell after speaking in Memphis, Tennessee (File: Karen Pulfer Focht / Reuters)

In November, when Warren finally launched his plan, he asked for intermediate steps in that direction. The plan would initially create a government health agency to compete with private insurers, which would then be replaced by the single-payer system.

The progression, which initially indicated that he wanted to completely eliminate private insurers, probably drove the centrists away, Kamarck said. But when Warren later presented a more moderate plan, it was seen as a copy for many progressives at the party.

"I really needed to have clarified his position on private insurance before leaving," Kamarck said. "He backed away and now nobody is happy with her."

Foreign policy

Warren's foreign policy platform has been largely framed in the context of the payment of domestic policy by ending the "endless,quot; and costly American wars in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. She criticized Trump for his hostility with Iran, described the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani as "imprudent,quot; and said earlier that the United States should join the 2015 nuclear agreement if Tehran complies again.

In an October video to J Street, a liberal Jewish political group from the Middle East, Warren said: "We must find ways to achieve tangible progress on the ground towards a two-state solution,quot; with Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

He added that this means "finding ways to apply pressure and creating consequences for problematic behavior," which would include making the United States "make clear that none of our aid should be used to support the annexation,quot; of the West Bank.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren talks to reporters after announcing that she formed an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020, in front of her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts (File: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Warren's platform focuses on strengthening diplomacy and includes doubling the size of foreign services and opening positions in "underserved areas to expand the presence of the United States."

He has also promised to cut the "bloated,quot; defense budget. His proposed cut of 11 percent of the budget has attracted criticism from, among others, Thomas Wright, principal investigator at the Brookings Institution, who wrote in the Atlantic that the cut would come with "the acceptance of a greater risk in key theaters, including in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East. "

Climate change

In its approach to the environment, Warren's economic policies are again characteristically shameless, with a $ 3 trillion plan that provides for 100 percent clean energy in 10 years and industrial prosperity entwined in a hard pivot towards green .

By suggesting the urgency of the moment, Warren's plan invokes the space race of the 20th century and the reconstruction of Europe financed by the United States after World War II, calling for a "Green Apollo Program,quot; that would put $ 400 billion into research and renewable energy development and a "Green Marshall Plan,quot; that aims to export these green innovations from the United States abroad.

Their plans aim to reduce emissions for US military operations. UU., Limit the extraction of fossil fuels on public lands and revitalize a greener manufacturing sector, while taking strong measures against gas and oil lobbying and subsidizing the transition of consumers to renewable energy.

Electability against Trump

Questions remain about how Warren, if elected as the Democratic candidate, would face Trump in a general election, and if he would need to move his policies further to the center to attract undecided voters in decisive states.

Trump has already taken advantage, to a large extent, by refuting the accusations that Warren had professionally benefited from embellishing his Native American ancestry, particularly during his time at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. The president often refers to the senator mockingly as "Pocahontas," while portraying the accusations as evidence of his dishonesty.

Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign event in Seattle, Washington (File: Elaine Thompson / AP Photo)

In the past, Trump proved to be an expert in making that negative mark hold. Meanwhile, Warren's attempt to silence critics by launching a DNA test failed, and some accused him of being uncomfortably close to the controversial field of racial science.

Controversy aside, if Warren maintains the direction of his most extreme ideological policies in the general elections, she, like Trump in 2016, will be a candidate whose "race, gender, politics or age,quot; makes them a "disruptive candidate. ", according to Smikle