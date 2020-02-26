



Pat Brown, Laura Marsh, Liam Thomas, James Anderson and Clare Stokes in a Dynamos Cricket tasting session

Dynamos Cricket is a new program for children ages 8 to 11 that the England and Wales Cricket Board hopes to inspire a new generation of cricket players.

Dynamos aims to develop the existing All Stars program, for children ages 5 to 8, by allowing up to 35,000 more children to enjoy the game this summer.

Each week, participants will develop new cricket skills that include batting, bowling and field.

They will also have the opportunity to play a fast and exciting countdown cricket game, a new format that reflects The Hundred.

Nick Pryde, Director of Participation and Growth at the ECB, said: "2020 promises to be another unforgettable year for the game with the launch of The Hundred and Dynamos that will give children the opportunity to experience for themselves how exciting the game can be. cricket,quot;.

"Dynamos Cricket is a key part of our plans to grow the game in England and Wales and we expect thousands of children to fall in love with the game this summer."

Each child who participates will receive a New Balance Dynamos shirt with their name and number on the back. They will have access to a Dynamos application that offers cricket tips, activities and quizzes, along with skills and tips so they can practice at home and with their friends, as well as receive Cricket Attax exchange card packages, with some of the best players from The Hundred

England's fast bowler James Anderson, Invincibles spinner Laura Marsh, Birmingham Phoenix star Pat Brown and England's Physical Disability cricketer and his father Liam Thomas joined Clare Stokes, the wife of everything England's Ben spot, in a special tasting session of Dynamos Cricket to launch The new program.

Marsh said: "Today I saw how fun Dynamos Cricket is. It's great that so many children have the opportunity to play the game at such an early age."

"I learned many lessons playing cricket, from teamwork and communication, to taking care of my friends in difficult times. Cricket has made me stronger and more resilient as a person and is something I would recommend to anyone."

Brown added: "Cricket taught me to win and lose gracefully. Just as important, it helped me make friends and learn to cope with the pressure. These are excellent life skills and you're never too young to learn them!"

Clare Stokes said: "I am always looking for new ways for my children to activate and after having seen a session today, I know that Layton and his friends will love him."

"The fast and fun format makes it perfect for children of this age and parental involvement is encouraged, so I also had the opportunity to acquire some skills!"

Parents can get more information about Dynamos Cricket and register their children to participate in dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.