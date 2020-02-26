Eastern Libyan FM says it can't force the end of the oil blockade | News

%MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd511% %MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd512%

The foreign minister of Eastern Libya said Wednesday that his government, parallel to the internationally recognized administration in Tripoli, could not force members of the eastern tribes to lift an oil blockade that, according to him, was a "popular decision ".

Abdulhadi Lahweej also reiterated that his side, led by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, will not participate in the political talks that will begin in Geneva on Wednesday, saying there was no agreement with the United Nations mission on the composition of his delegation.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd513% %MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd514%

"We cannot use our power to lift the (oil) blockade," Lahweej told reporters in Geneva, claiming that Government of National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli was using oil revenues to pay thousands of mercenaries who, he said, came from Syria to help them.

%MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd515% %MINIFYHTML7d275bae0b6953b1e236fb213adc0dd516%

"Participation (in the Geneva talks) is currently suspended."

The UN had planned to bring together lawmakers from both sides of the Libyan conflict on Wednesday to end the fight for Tripoli as part of a dialogue that covers military, political and economic issues.

& # 39; One who accepts mercenaries & # 39;

In a sign of acrimony between the two parties, Lahweej repeatedly pointed to Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the GNA, who earlier this week called Haftar a "war criminal,quot; in the Human Rights Council of the UN in Geneva.

"The war criminal is the one who accepts mercenaries to kill people and accepts pilots who kill civilians," Lahweej said of the internationally recognized Libyan prime minister.

Turkey provides military support to the GNA.

Since April, Tripoli has been attacked by forces loyal to Haftar, which is aligned with a rival administration based in the east of the country and backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Russia on Wednesday accused Turkey of helping foreign fighters cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Russia saw no evidence that Libyan war factions were prepared to implement military and political decisions reached at a conference in Berlin in January, Bogdanov added.

He said that a truce agreed on January 12 was generally observed, but added that there were no signs that either party supported what he called "the basic principles,quot; to resolve the crisis.