Earth may have caught a new moon, and it's super small – BGR

Many of the planets in our solar system have multiple moons, and some even have dozens of large objects that revolve around them. Earth, on the other hand, has only one large moon. Thanks to its solo nature, we even call it "The Moon,quot;, which is convenient, but that does not mean that other natural objects cannot be trapped by the gravity of our planet, and researchers think they might have discovered a "Mini Moon "orbiting our planet.

The object of the size of a pint known as 2020 CD3 was recognized by the Minor Planet Center after being discovered during the Catalina Sky Survey conducted by NASA. At this point, it is not clear exactly how long the rock will last, but for now, it is Earth's newest friend.

When I say "half a liter,quot;, I mean it. The asteroid is small, and even higher estimates suggest that the rock is not more than about 3.5 meters in diameter. It is a very small object, but it is still large enough to be seen from terrestrial sensors and, if it hangs long enough, it could qualify as a "mini moon."

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). The Earth has a new object temporarily captured / Possible mini moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of February 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate, Teddy Pruyne, and I found an object of magnitude 20. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl – Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

Earth is not a particularly large planet, but its gravitational attraction remains strong enough to trap some objects as they pass. Often, these objects simply slide across our planet and quickly return to space, but occasionally they approach the correct angle to enter an orbit.

These objects rarely represent a threat to Earth, and even if an object of the size of 2020 CD3 fell to Earth instead of flying back to space, friction with Earth's atmosphere would probably tear it apart and incinerate most, If not all your material. . For now, we will only have to enjoy our new neighbor for the time he decides to stay.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA