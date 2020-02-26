E. Coli diseases related to clover sprouts in some Jimmy John restaurants, including in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert involving the Jimmy John & # 39; s restaurant chain.

The CDC says that at least 14 people in five states became ill with E. coli, including someone in Texas, after eating chain clover sprouts.

Jimmy John stopped serving the sprouts on Monday.

The CDC says the outbreaks could have ended in other restaurants or stores.

They are investigating that right now.

The CDC issued the following statement on the matter:

The CDC is concerned that people who recently ate clover buds at a Jimmy John's restaurant sandwich before February 24 could develop an E. coli O103 infection.

Take action if you have symptoms of an E. coli infection:

Talk to your health care provider.

Report your illness to your local health department.

Help public health researchers answer questions about your disease.

Wash your hands well after using the bathroom and before and after preparing food to reduce the chance of infecting others.

If you have a leftover sandwich with clover sprouts from a Jimmy John & # 39; s restaurant, don't eat it and throw it away.

Jimmy John LLC reported that all of its restaurants stopped serving clover sprouts on February 24, 2020. At this time, clover sprouts should not be available at any Jimmy John restaurant.