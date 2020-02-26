Dynamos Cricket: Six key things you should know about the new initiative for children ages 8 to 11 | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLc1e1ec643d644f301ff50cb5a618198d11% %MINIFYHTMLc1e1ec643d644f301ff50cb5a618198d12%





Dynamos Cricket is the new ECB initiative aimed at children from 8 to 11 years old.

Do you feel like learning new skills and playing cricket countdown? Then try Dynamos Cricket, a new initiative for children ages 8 to 11!

What is Dynamos Cricket?

Dynamos is a cricket program for children between the ages of 8 and 11 that offers a fantastic next step for children graduating from All Stars Cricket and for those new to the sport.

Children will learn new skills every week and have the opportunity to play an exciting countdown cricket game.

What is countdown cricket?

Countdown cricket is a simplified version of cricket where the number of balls left in the tickets is counted from 60 (in the case of Dynamos Cricket) so that everyone knows how much time is left in the game. The team with the most races wins.

When will Dynamos run?

The program will run in two eight-week blocks: first, during the summer period, starting in mid-May and then during the school holidays with The Hundred.

Pat Brown signs a Dynamos Cricket t-shirt for a new fan!

How many children will participate?

In year 1, up to 35,000 children will have the opportunity to participate in Dynamos Cricket in places in England and Wales.

In the last three years there has been significant growth in All Stars Cricket, from 37,000 participants to 65,000 last year. I wish Dynamos can have the same success!

How much does Dynamos Cricket cost?

It costs £ 40, which includes the eight-week program and a personalized New Balance t-shirt for each child. In addition, pricing options have been developed for low, medium and high income areas.

What is included?

Each child who signs up for Dynamos Cricket will participate in a program of fun activities, skills development and games, and will receive a personalized New Balance shirt delivered right to your door.

They will also have access to an exclusive Dynamos application that will feature tailored content and skills-based tips and challenges so they can practice with their friends and at home.

Parents can get more information about Dynamos Cricket and register their children to participate in dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.