Dwyane Wade talks about the nasty and ugly divorce of his ex-wife

Dwyane Wade recently removed his NBA shirt, and the legendary basketball player is now talking about his toxic divorce from his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funchess.

During his ESPN documentary, "D. Wade: The Unexpected Life, Wade said the following about ending his marriage to Funchess.

"Siohvaughn Funches was my high school girlfriend. Siohvaughn had his own car, he had a job, money, this and that. We started to spend a lot of time together because I got away from the noise and everything that happened in my house." "

But after becoming pregnant with his son Zaire, everything changed:

"I broke up. [I thought] my career, my life ended … Our relationship was difficult. We got together at age 16, so we had a lot of differences and we didn't know how to handle them. It wasn't. It's a great argument, a person of the kind because I grew up listening to my parents do that, and I didn't want that to happen to Zaire, so I just wouldn't address it, "he explained.

And when it came to divorce, it was a bitter and prolonged process:

"My divorce went on forever. She ended up having 13 different lawyers in the process. So every time you get a new lawyer, the case begins again. I have a hard time having a relationship with my children, seeing my children." Many times she didn't take them out, and I had to involve the police to find her. It became ugly and unpleasant. My emotions were everywhere because, on the one hand, you wanted to celebrate a victory, but on the other end, nobody wins. There is no winner in a custody battle. "

He also talked about raising a trans daughter, Zaya:

"When Zaya approached us, I had to educate myself in every scenario and every situation, and I'm still being educated," Wade said. "My son comes home and says: & # 39; Hi dad, I feel that I am her & # 39; my job is to help you become who you are, but I am not trying to change who you are. I see you as you look, you I defend. That's a conversation I had with my daughter. "