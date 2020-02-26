Diplo flees to the stage when the shots are fired during the performance of Sao Paulo

%MINIFYHTMLb6a7bba43a3cddca0629b8e573aa946a11% %MINIFYHTMLb6a7bba43a3cddca0629b8e573aa946a12%

The Major Lazer member is seen running under cover when shots were fired in the crowd during his performance at the street parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Diplo He was forced to flee the stage during his performance at a street party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when, according to reports, two revelers were shot.

The DJ was taken to a safe place after shooting during one of his sets, which left two people injured during the carnival event on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the afternoon.

A man and a woman were reportedly shot during an attempted robbery at the party, which took place when Diplo, the real name Thomas Pentz, was about to perform on stage, taking selfies and recording the crowd in his phone.

However, at the time the shots rang out, the Major Lazer The star, which was on top of a truck when the shooting occurred, could be seen crouching down to cover itself at the end of its Instagram post, while security guards rushed through the crowd.

Photographer Amauri Nehn told UOL local news media: "Everyone at the top of the truck bowed and the security guards went to protect Diplo. Someone heard a shot and warned the people who were at the top of the truck to duck. When everything calmed down, the security guards removed (Diplo) from the truck. "

He added: "I went to the side of the trio and saw a boy who was hit in the abdomen and a girl who was hit in the leg. I didn't hear the shots. The sound was loud and a lot of people shouting."

As a result of the shooting, the rest of the Silk City star set and the street party parade were canceled.