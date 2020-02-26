Dina Manzo returns the blow to Hater, who apparently despises her goddaughter and Teresa Giudice's daughter, Audriana!

It seems that Dina Manzo could not help clapping when an enemy hated one of Teresa Giudice's daughters, Audriana! Fans know that she is the girl's godmother, so it makes sense that she is very protective and ready to help her when the trolls decide that it is a good idea to cyber harass a boy!

It all started with a publication by the cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey and mother of four children, Teresa Giudice on an orthodontist appointment that practically became a battlefield in no time.

The innocent IG publication received a seemingly bad comment about Audriana, who is only 11 years old.

The photo Teresa had published showed her and the doctor with the caption: “ I'm so excited to get my #Invisalign with my amazing and beautiful friend @Drsallysong; I thought about getting veneers, but Dr. Song showed me how much better Invisalign is and how amazing the results would be. I can't wait to go back for my next appointment with Audriana braces. ""

Audriana's godmother and former RHONJ cast partner, Dina, commented: "Awww, is she getting brakes?" "She will be even more beautiful."

Out of nowhere, a user replied in the comments section, telling Dina that "a pretty face doesn't make a pretty heart."

While that could have been simply a random lesson about human appearance and nature in general and not a direct rejection of Audriana, it was still an out of place comment and Dina couldn't help bothering about it.

& # 39; What the hell are you talking about? Audriana is the purest beauty inside and out, "he argued.

Seeing the interaction, a couple of fans showed their support and commented on things like: d @dina, why even respond? If someone knows a beautiful heart, it's you. "/" Dina don't bite Dina, namaste✨❤️ ".

However, there were also others who were so angry and made it very clear that "children are off limits,quot; when it comes to trolling people on social networks.



